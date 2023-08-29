CO Governor Jared Polis gives SCHOOL that banned kid over Gadsden patch a MUCH-needed history lesson

Eric Swalwell DEMANDS government ban and 'buy back' ALL assault weapons and HELLOOOOO-LOL...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:12 PM on August 29, 2023
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

As Twitchy readers know, a 12-year-old boy was kicked out of his class in Colorado Springs for having a Gadsden flag patch which the school claims has origins with slavery.

No, we're not making that up and yes, this school is really really really stupid.

Note, that this video breaks this editor's heart ... 

Shameful.

Good point. You'd think the 'most libertarian governor in America' would have something to add here, yes?

Governor Jared Polis' response is ... interesting. 

Soooo, what is he going to do about this kiddo getting kicked out? Hey, thanks for the history lesson (thinking the school desperately needs one) but this doesn't really address what happened to the kid, Jared.

God forbid he actually DO something. We all know he doesn't want to tick off the teacher's union/association.

We're not seeing a whole lot about him actually DOING anything.

But then again, at least he replied, which is way more than we'd expect from a Democrat ... so, we'll take it. For now.

COLORADO KIDS LEFT SCHOOLS

