CO Governor Jared Polis gives SCHOOL that banned kid over Gadsden patch a MUCH-needed history lesson

As Twitchy readers know, a 12-year-old boy was kicked out of his class in Colorado Springs for having a Gadsden flag patch which the school claims has origins with slavery.

No, we're not making that up and yes, this school is really really really stupid.

Note, that this video breaks this editor's heart ...

Meet 12yo Jaiden who was kicked out of class yesterday in Colorado Springs for having a Gadsden flag patch, which the school claims has "origins with slavery."



The school's director said via email that the patch was "disruptive to the classroom environment."



Receipts in the 🧵 pic.twitter.com/qQ8jK1zSpR — Connor Boyack 📚 (@cboyack) August 29, 2023

Shameful.

Has the self proclaimed “most libertarian governor in America” @GovofCO defended this child and disciplined the school for abusing their authority, not knowing their history, and humiliating his state? Didn’t think so. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) August 29, 2023

Good point. You'd think the 'most libertarian governor in America' would have something to add here, yes?

Governor Jared Polis' response is ... interesting.

Obviously the Gadsden flag is a proud symbol of the American revolution and a iconic warning to Britain or any government not to violate the liberties of Americans. It appears on popular American medallions and challenge coins through today and Ben Franklin also adopted it to… — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) August 29, 2023

Soooo, what is he going to do about this kiddo getting kicked out? Hey, thanks for the history lesson (thinking the school desperately needs one) but this doesn't really address what happened to the kid, Jared.

When Dem governor slaps around the lefty school with history, but won’t actually step in… https://t.co/ClBZzr0Oxl — ⚡️Colonel General Tyler⚡️ (@FakeTylerMorgan) August 29, 2023

God forbid he actually DO something. We all know he doesn't want to tick off the teacher's union/association.

Maybe, and hear me out, teachers need to spend more time teaching history and less time teaching pronouns and changing genders. https://t.co/pznIqsvwz5 — JB in CO (@jrb528) August 29, 2023

Is he "monitoring the situation" or is he actually going to do something https://t.co/h76RBWC0K5 — GrainofSalt (@theVendee) August 29, 2023

We're not seeing a whole lot about him actually DOING anything.

But then again, at least he replied, which is way more than we'd expect from a Democrat ... so, we'll take it. For now.

