Eric Swalwell DEMANDS government ban and 'buy back' ALL assault weapons and HELLOOOOO-LOL backfire

In response to the UNC shooting yesterday, Swalwell wants the government to ban ALL ASSAULT WEAPONS (whatever the Hell that means) and he wants the government to 'buy them back'. Then he topped it off with a seriously melodramatic, irritating tidbit that sounds an awful lot like, 'WON'T SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!'

Ban assault weapons. Buy them ALL back. Choose our kids over their killers. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 28, 2023

We didn’t buy our firearms from the government so you can’t buy them back, FangBanger. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 28, 2023

That ban would be unconstitutional.

You aren't buying anything back if you didn't sell it.

You're conflicting guns and throwing chimp change to feel better about it.



Didn't fang fang teach you that stealing is wrong? — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) August 28, 2023

I didn't buy them from you in the first place, so, NO. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) August 28, 2023

The same Chinese spy loving Congressman who said he would nuke his own neighbor doesn't get to suggest what weapons the free people can have. "Shall not be infringed wasn't a suggestion." — Literally Heather (@Shouse34) August 29, 2023

