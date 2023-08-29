Eric Swalwell DEMANDS government ban and 'buy back' ALL assault weapons and HELLOOOOO-LOL backfire

CO Governor Jared Polis gives SCHOOL that banned kid over Gadsden patch a...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on August 29, 2023
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Awww, good ol' Eric Swalwell. Always reliable when it comes to Twitchy fodder. Over the years (and yeah, we've been covering this guy for YEARS now), we've come to believe he likes it when we Twitchy him.

Otherwise, why would he provide us with so much to TWITCHY him with?

Sorry, that sounds bad.

Heh.

BUT IT'S TRUE.

In response to the UNC shooting yesterday, Swalwell wants the government to ban ALL ASSAULT WEAPONS (whatever the Hell that means) and he wants the government to 'buy them back'. Then he topped it off with a seriously melodramatic, irritating tidbit that sounds an awful lot like, 'WON'T SOMEONE THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!'

Take a gander at this hot mess:

He posts because he CARES SO MUCH.

Can't you just feel how much this guy cares?!

Just don't stand directly behind him.

We don't know who she is but she's SO WISE! And we hear she bakes the best chocolate chip cookies like EVER.

Ahem.

So bust off, Farty McFarter.

Pretty simple, Eric. Even for a simpleton like you.

***

ERIC SWALWELL GUN CONTROL GUN GRABBERS

