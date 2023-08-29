How is this REAL?! Vivek Ramaswamy on Hardball asking which Democrat to vote...
Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family...
OUTRAGEOUS! Student BANNED from class because of 'Gadsden Flag' backpack patch
THAT'LL fix it! Chicago's new mayor knows who's REALLY to blame for car...
Time traveler Biden claims he convinced Strom Thurmond to vote for the Civil...
George Washington Prof who wished NRA and supporters would BURN IN HELL tries...
SCUMBAG AP 'journo' Steve Peoples actually SHOCKS Twitter/X with ugly piece on Jacksonvill...
Full STOP! CA. Sen. Scott Weiner REKT for pushing teachers to keep 'trans-kid'...
Report: NYC's illegal immigrants could vote if granted work authorization
Diversity teacher writes about wanting to 'burn things down' that aren't equitable
Here's the 'Wheel of Privilege' they're using in schools to identify the marginalized
Wyoming judge rules against members who sued to keep female-identifying man out of...
Hot take: Reconstruction was a failure because we left alive a lot of...
CNN's Dana Bash gives Vivek Ramaswamy a chance to walk back his remarks...

Julie Kelly exposes just how corrupt and biased Trump J6 judge Tanya Chutkan REALLY is in damning thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on August 29, 2023
Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts via AP, File

One doesn't have to be a Trump supporter to see how crooked and conflicted this January 6th case against him really is. Not to mention the judge in this case? Woof. This editor doesn't see how Trump can expect to get a fair trial with this woman.

No. Way.

Obama appointed her, that's a huge red flag unto itself, but these comments where she compared January 6 to the Boston Marathon bombing and 9/11? That's more than just inappropriate, that's delusional and even dangerous.

Julie Kelly remains dedicated to exposing the system and everything that's being done to weaponize it against Trump and his supporters.

Take a look:

Kelly is right - she's not only crooked but painfully stupid. Not to mention obviously politically motivated and blatant in her bias. 

Recommended

Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family and it AIN'T good
Sam J.

Repeat after us.

Politically. Motivated. All of it.

Yup, weird.

Or something like that.

***

Related:

Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family and it AIN'T good

Time traveler Biden claims he convinced Strom Thurmond to vote for the Civil Rights Act and lol (watch)

George Washington Prof who wished NRA and supporters would BURN IN HELL tries deleting post (we got it)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: BIDEN OBAMA JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family and it AIN'T good
Sam J.
OUTRAGEOUS! Student BANNED from class because of 'Gadsden Flag' backpack patch
justmindy
George Washington Prof who wished NRA and supporters would BURN IN HELL tries deleting post (we got it)
Sam J.
Time traveler Biden claims he convinced Strom Thurmond to vote for the Civil Rights Act and lol (watch)
Sam J.
THAT'LL fix it! Chicago's new mayor knows who's REALLY to blame for car theft increasing and LOL
Sam J.
SCUMBAG AP 'journo' Steve Peoples actually SHOCKS Twitter/X with ugly piece on Jacksonville shooting
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family and it AIN'T good Sam J.