Julie Kelly exposes just how corrupt and biased Trump J6 judge Tanya Chutkan REALLY is in damning thread

One doesn't have to be a Trump supporter to see how crooked and conflicted this January 6th case against him really is. Not to mention the judge in this case? Woof. This editor doesn't see how Trump can expect to get a fair trial with this woman.

No. Way.

Obama appointed her, that's a huge red flag unto itself, but these comments where she compared January 6 to the Boston Marathon bombing and 9/11? That's more than just inappropriate, that's delusional and even dangerous.

Julie Kelly remains dedicated to exposing the system and everything that's being done to weaponize it against Trump and his supporters.

Take a look:

And there you have it, folks.



Obama-appointed Tanya Chutkan just compared January 6 to Boston Marathon bombing and 9/11.



Insulting to the victims and legally illiterate. She isn't just crooked but painfully stupid. pic.twitter.com/IyiZ0tHrwD — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 29, 2023

Kelly is right - she's not only crooked but painfully stupid. Not to mention obviously politically motivated and blatant in her bias.

Also, Judge Chutkan--the surviving Boston Marathon bomber was charged several days after the attack. Not 30 months later. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 29, 2023

A little refresher of who Zacarias Moussaoui is.



And Chutkan just compared him—as well the Boston bomber responsible for killing 3 people including a child and injuring hundreds—to Donald Trump.



Trump is charged with obstruction and 3 conspiracy counts. pic.twitter.com/z9xVEvE8Gd — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 29, 2023

Repeat after us.

Politically. Motivated. All of it.

Weird.



The FBI “missed” the Russian brothers, despite Russia alerting them…



And the FBI missed the visa-overstayers, who for some reason never wanted to practice landing a plane in the simulator — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) August 29, 2023

Yup, weird.

Or something like that.

***

Related:

Walls ARE closing in! Another BOMBSHELL just dropped ON the Biden Crime Family and it AIN'T good

Time traveler Biden claims he convinced Strom Thurmond to vote for the Civil Rights Act and lol (watch)

George Washington Prof who wished NRA and supporters would BURN IN HELL tries deleting post (we got it)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !