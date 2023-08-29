THAT'LL fix it! Chicago's new mayor knows who's REALLY to blame for car...
Dan Bongino EVISCERATES kid-sniffing, bribe-taking, loser Biden for his LATEST lie (civil...
SCUMBAG AP 'journo' Steve Peoples actually SHOCKS Twitter/X with ugly piece on Jacksonvill...
Full STOP! CA. Sen. Scott Weiner REKT for pushing teachers to keep 'trans-kid'...
Report: NYC's illegal immigrants could vote if granted work authorization
Diversity teacher writes about wanting to 'burn things down' that aren't equitable
Here's the 'Wheel of Privilege' they're using in schools to identify the marginalized
Wyoming judge rules against members who sued to keep female-identifying man out of...
Hot take: Reconstruction was a failure because we left alive a lot of...
CNN's Dana Bash gives Vivek Ramaswamy a chance to walk back his remarks...
Mehdi Hasan busts some myths about the 'real impact' of school closures
Wajahat Ali wonders why we never talk about the number one domestic terror...
Hold up, homey! Eminem demands Vivek stops rapping his music
President Biden's Jacksonville remarks ring hollow on social media

George Washington Prof who wished NRA and supporters would BURN IN HELL tries deleting post (we got it)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on August 29, 2023
Meme

As dedicated, brilliant, well-dressed, and downright AWESOME Twitchy readers, you know we typically do not use our own tweets in articles UNLESS they are really just that good OR we've managed to screenshot a tweet/post that has been deleted by a horrible person.

Case in point:

Per his bio, Holden Thorp is: Editor-in-Chief, Science Family of Journals. Professor of Chemistry and Medicine at George Washington University. Seems he was quite upset after the shooting at UNC and did what many uninformed, hate-filled, ignorant gun-grabbers do ... blamed the NRA and its supporters.

Yeah, it was bad. Wanting innocent people to burn in Hell? Classy, professor.

Hey, this editor isn't the only one who snagged it.

Yes, the Internet is FOREVER. If you're going to put such ugliness out there you just have to expect it will hang around you, much like flies hang around a pile of poo. And Holden's tweet/post was DEFINITELY a pile of poo.

OOF. Even the NRA kept a receipt.

That's not good, bro.

Recommended

Dan Bongino EVISCERATES kid-sniffing, bribe-taking, loser Biden for his LATEST lie (civil rights?! watch)
Sam J.

This. ^

And deleting the tweet/post only makes you look worse, professor.

So did we ... hence, the screenshot.

Gosh, we're shocked.

***

Related:

SCUMBAG AP 'journo' Steve Peoples actually SHOCKS Twitter/X with ugly piece on Jacksonville shooting

Full STOP! CA. Sen. Scott Weiner REKT for pushing teachers to keep 'trans-kid' secrets from parents

'NOT the hero, babes, you're the VILLAIN': This takedown of the trans movement and allies is FIRE (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: GUNS NRA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dan Bongino EVISCERATES kid-sniffing, bribe-taking, loser Biden for his LATEST lie (civil rights?! watch)
Sam J.
SCUMBAG AP 'journo' Steve Peoples actually SHOCKS Twitter/X with ugly piece on Jacksonville shooting
Sam J.
Full STOP! CA. Sen. Scott Weiner REKT for pushing teachers to keep 'trans-kid' secrets from parents
Sam J.
'NOT the hero, babes, you're the VILLAIN': This takedown of the trans movement and allies is FIRE (watch)
Sam J.
Diversity teacher writes about wanting to 'burn things down' that aren't equitable
Brett T.
Here's the 'Wheel of Privilege' they're using in schools to identify the marginalized
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Dan Bongino EVISCERATES kid-sniffing, bribe-taking, loser Biden for his LATEST lie (civil rights?! watch) Sam J.