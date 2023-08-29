George Washington Prof who wished NRA and supporters would BURN IN HELL tries deleting post (we got it)

As dedicated, brilliant, well-dressed, and downright AWESOME Twitchy readers, you know we typically do not use our own tweets in articles UNLESS they are really just that good OR we've managed to screenshot a tweet/post that has been deleted by a horrible person.

Per his bio, Holden Thorp is: Editor-in-Chief, Science Family of Journals. Professor of Chemistry and Medicine at George Washington University. Seems he was quite upset after the shooting at UNC and did what many uninformed, hate-filled, ignorant gun-grabbers do ... blamed the NRA and its supporters.

Yeah, it was bad. Wanting innocent people to burn in Hell? Classy, professor.

.@hholdenthorp the Internet is forever. You don’t get to lecture anybody about caring for human life ever again. Imagine feigning concerned about the lives of other human beings and then wanting still others to burn in hell. pic.twitter.com/8M1LRAZoZK — tonytypesalot.substack.com (@tonytypesalot) August 29, 2023

Yes, the Internet is FOREVER. If you're going to put such ugliness out there you just have to expect it will hang around you, much like flies hang around a pile of poo. And Holden's tweet/post was DEFINITELY a pile of poo.

Scandal-plagued so-called academics like this guy shouldn’t direct hate towards millions of law-abiding, patriotic Americans and NRA members. NRA members don’t commit mass shootings, deranged individuals and criminals do. @hholdenthorp pic.twitter.com/20DJ9i3m8A — NRA (@NRA) August 29, 2023

This person isn't a scientist...even though he's editor-in-chief of Science magazine.



He's a cultist who hollowed out the once noble profession and is now wearing its corpse as a meat suit.https://t.co/i8kzkfiY7E — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 28, 2023

@hholdenthorp I read what you wrote. How do you keep your job when you are so filled with hate? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) August 29, 2023

And deleting the tweet/post only makes you look worse, professor.

There's a treasure trove of "sciencing" in the TL of the editor-in-chief of "Science." pic.twitter.com/nqamkXE9PR — Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) August 29, 2023

