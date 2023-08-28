'NOT the hero, babes, you're the VILLAIN': This takedown of the trans movement and allies is FIRE (watch)

We love this.

So much. All of it.

Account user @mslisterssis says it all and then some when it comes to the trans movement and their so-called 'allies'. And when she points out the damage they're doing to children? Sterilizing them? Mutilating their bodies?

Not to mention the common sense that says trans women are men and trans men are women?

Guys.

We're so not doing this video justice ... take a look for yourselves.

A shout out to all the oh so righteous trans allies. You’re not the good guys. #transisacult pic.twitter.com/vEPwjnMWzA — mslisterssis (@mslisterssis) August 28, 2023

You're not the hero, babes, you're the villain.

Boo and yah.

What she said.

Boom went the dynamite. Etcetera etcetera.

Another good one - she really holds her own against the trans trolls:

Puberty is an essential bodily phase. It is NEVER a disease and this doesn’t change because a child doesn’t fit perfectly into 1950’s gender stereotypes. This is medical malpractice and needs to stop! Children cannot consent to puberty blockers!! https://t.co/wvHKoh2koz — mslisterssis (@mslisterssis) August 28, 2023

We need an army of you. — Reality Enthusiast (@RealityEnthusi2) August 28, 2023

Ain't that the truth?

You are such a gangster. Love you!!! — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) August 28, 2023

Brilliantly-said, best message to the allies I’ve seen. — CJ (@cj_1234_cj) August 28, 2023

Pretty damn powerful.

You tell them ❤️ — Louise Wheeler 💚🤍💜 (@theatregirl2221) August 28, 2023

Tell them ALL.

Let's hope they listen.

***

