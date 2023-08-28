Glenn Beck asks 'how is this NOT election interference?!'
Florida Sheriff Stands Up for the Second Amendment

'NOT the hero, babes, you're the VILLAIN': This takedown of the trans movement and allies is FIRE (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:45 PM on August 28, 2023
We love this.

So much. All of it.

Account user @mslisterssis says it all and then some when it comes to the trans movement and their so-called 'allies'. And when she points out the damage they're doing to children? Sterilizing them? Mutilating their bodies?

Not to mention the common sense that says trans women are men and trans men are women?

Guys.

We're so not doing this video justice ... take a look for yourselves.

You're not the hero, babes, you're the villain.

Boo and yah.

What she said.

Boom went the dynamite. Etcetera etcetera.

Another good one - she really holds her own against the trans trolls:

Ain't that the truth?

Sam J.

Pretty damn powerful.

Tell them ALL.

Let's hope they listen.

***

