CNN’s John King Says NO MAGA Voters He’s Spoken to Are Leaving Trump over Epstein Handling

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are desperately trying to use daily Jeffrey Epstein stories and 'revelations' to drive a wedge between President Donald Trump and his supporters. They thought they were making headway. That’s until CNN’s own John King broke that fantasy into a million pieces on-air.

CNN's John King reports *NOT A SINGLE TRUMP VOTER* he spoke to has flipped on Trump over Epstein "I just reached out to a whole bunch of our Trump voters ... None of them said they're turning on the president. And they all say costs, the economy, are way more important to them."

🚨NEW: CNN's John King reports *NOT A SINGLE TRUMP VOTER* he spoke to has flipped on Trump over Epstein🚨



"I just reached out to a whole bunch of our Trump voters ... None of them said they're turning on the president. And they all say costs, the economy, are way more important… pic.twitter.com/dXfPb0rwkl — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 23, 2025

Dems and the media gaslighting themselves once again.



Trump has lost zero support. — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) July 24, 2025

You can see how frustrated they are that people ain’t buying it — B-Rock13 (@B_Rock1313) July 24, 2025

Those poor little things!

Posters are wondering why they should be turning on Trump. No one has any proof he’s done anything wrong.

Turn on him for what? Unverified hearsay? — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 23, 2025

We are at the “unverified hearsay” stage of this story. pic.twitter.com/b5AxdGZHsO — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 23, 2025

They seem to think not agreeing with way things are being handled means they don't support Trump and that's foolish — Tha Duece (@jsnjarrell76) July 24, 2025

I can be critical of how he and Pam are handling it and not turn on him.

All-or-nothing thinking is a mental disorder. — MostlyHarmless (@harmless_human) July 24, 2025

Trump voters can be upset with him without abandoning their support for him. We’re not sure why this concept is so hard for ‘journalists’ to grasp.

It’s been ten years of relentless lies from the legacy media about Trump. They’ve lost all credibility. Posters get it.

Fake news must’ve never heard of the little boy who cried wolf because the majority of America is on that. We wouldn’t believe something coming from them, even if it’s true. — Right in the middle.. now all the way right. (@Rightinthemid10) July 24, 2025

Maybe it’s because all the left and media have done is lie to us over and over for at least 20 years… and now suddenly… “but this one is true… we promise…” we’ve been down this road… — Dainbrammage (@pat11827739) July 24, 2025

CNN and democrats have a crazy obsession even after a decade of trying to get trump supporters to leave trump. — Randy Oreens (@ItBegins2012) July 23, 2025

They have been trying to say that trump voters regret their votes since before he took office, it's all wishful thinking on the lefts part. — Eric Aubin 🇺🇸 (@EricAubin141681) July 23, 2025

They want it to be true so bad they think they can will it into existence simply by asserting it over and over. Sorry, but that’s not how reality works, CNN.

