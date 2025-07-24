CNN Security Analyst Says Talking About the Democrats’ Russian Hoax is Helping Russia...
CNN’s John King Says NO MAGA Voters He’s Spoken to Are Leaving Trump over Epstein Handling

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:37 AM on July 24, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are desperately trying to use daily Jeffrey Epstein stories and 'revelations' to drive a wedge between President Donald Trump and his supporters. They thought they were making headway. That’s until CNN’s own John King broke that fantasy into a million pieces on-air.

Start here. (READ)

CNN's John King reports *NOT A SINGLE TRUMP VOTER* he spoke to has flipped on Trump over Epstein

"I just reached out to a whole bunch of our Trump voters ... None of them said they're turning on the president. And they all say costs, the economy, are way more important to them."

Here’s King dropping the truth bomb. (WATCH)

Those poor little things!

Posters are wondering why they should be turning on Trump. No one has any proof he’s done anything wrong.

Trump voters can be upset with him without abandoning their support for him. We’re not sure why this concept is so hard for ‘journalists’ to grasp.

It’s been ten years of relentless lies from the legacy media about Trump. They’ve lost all credibility. Posters get it.

They want it to be true so bad they think they can will it into existence simply by asserting it over and over. Sorry, but that’s not how reality works, CNN.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

