Hard PASS! KJP spills the beans on Biden's COVID vaccine/plan and it's even worse than we thought (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on August 28, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The nine scariest words in the English language are, 'I'm from the government and I'm here to help.' Especially after we watched what they all did to 'protect us' during the lockdowns. Sorry, this editor just can't quite bring herself to call it a pandemic anymore, now that we know what we know.

And seeing/hearing this from KJP about what Biden plans for the fall? Yeah.

Not great.

Watch:

Except you know, it doesn't actually seem to stop transmission of the virus.

Not to mention the many claims out there about vaccine injuries.

Oh wait, we're not supposed to talk about that, right? OUR BAD.

But sure, vaccinations remain the 'safest protection'. 

Pass.

Ding ding freaking ding.

Notice we did NOT make a joke about 'the big guy' getting his 10%.

Wait, well, we sorta did.

But not really.

Sam J.

Yeah, us too.

Good luck with that, Sleepy Joe.

***

