Hard PASS! KJP spills the beans on Biden's COVID vaccine/plan and it's even worse than we thought (watch)

The nine scariest words in the English language are, 'I'm from the government and I'm here to help.' Especially after we watched what they all did to 'protect us' during the lockdowns. Sorry, this editor just can't quite bring herself to call it a pandemic anymore, now that we know what we know.

And seeing/hearing this from KJP about what Biden plans for the fall? Yeah.

Not great.

Watch:

KJP: "There will be an updated vaccine for mid-September...Vaccinations against COVID-19 remains the safest protection for avoiding hospitalizations, long-term health outcomes and death...We are gonna be encouraging Americans to stay up to date on their vaccines!" pic.twitter.com/FOoM5udvDs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 28, 2023

Except you know, it doesn't actually seem to stop transmission of the virus.

Not to mention the many claims out there about vaccine injuries.

Oh wait, we're not supposed to talk about that, right? OUR BAD.

But sure, vaccinations remain the 'safest protection'.

Pass.

This is the electionplandemic... the only vaccine for that is to vote Democrats out of office. — Colorado Native 007 (@CONative007) August 28, 2023

Ding ding freaking ding.

I guess Pfizer profits are down — carol Otten (@carolOtten85766) August 28, 2023

Notice we did NOT make a joke about 'the big guy' getting his 10%.

Wait, well, we sorta did.

But not really.

Yeah, us too.

Good luck with that, Sleepy Joe.

***

***

