Dan Bongino has a brutally PERFECT response for CBS and other Lefty rags asking if MASKS are coming back

CBS says people are wondering if masking is coming back.

Which is a damn lie but that's never stopped them before.

See for yourselves:

As three new COVID-19 variants are spreading across the country, many people are wondering: Are masks coming back? https://t.co/gYEbNT6F4l — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 27, 2023

Not just one new variant, not just two new variants ... THREE VARIANTS. And all three will add a third nipple to your chest. Yup, that's how crazy this whole COVID virus has gotten. THREE NIPPLES.

Do you really want a third nipple, people?! THINK of the children!

Sorry, we couldn't help ourselves.

It's all so ridiculous.

Luckily, we have people like Dan Bongino who are more than happy to answer a stupid question because YES, there are such things as stupid questions. Take a gander at this (and no, it's not safe for work, lol):

He also had a thing or two to say to The New York Times ...

Another panic campaign conveniently timed for the election. Ignore these absolute dipshits and move on with your life. #TheMoreYouKnow pic.twitter.com/VAa6h24yb0 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) August 28, 2023

It's probably impolite for a Twitchy editor to swoon but this editor did ... juuuuuuust a little bit.

Masks for what? It's an airborne virus that's not restricted by paper or cloth masks.



We already know this - and the medical profession knew it when they were tackling people in Target for not wearing them. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) August 28, 2023

I'm wondering about the mask thing - not whether they're coming back, but whether people will buckle under once again. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) August 28, 2023

No, and Hell no.

Dan ain’t playing!!!!🤣🔥🤣🔥 — Listless Deplorable Billy (@Eck9Billy) August 28, 2023

None of us should be.

Not now.

Not ever.

***

Related:

Jemele Hill claims woman of color doesn't want a President Kamala Harris because she's RACIST and HOO BOY

Biden case looks even WORSE as new evidence points to ANOTHER member of Obama admin's involvement

KARMA (finally!): Judge finds students harmed by remote learning inequities can sue TF out of California

SNAKE Miles Taylor shaming Jacksonville sheriff for NOT politicizing shooting BACKFIRES (pun intended)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !