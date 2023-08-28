Shady AF! Courts magically choose SAME date for Trump's 'show trials' proving it's...
Sheriff T.K. Waters comments on the gun debate after the Jacksonville murders

Dan Bongino has a brutally PERFECT response for CBS and other Lefty rags asking if MASKS are coming back

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on August 28, 2023
Twitchy

CBS says people are wondering if masking is coming back.

Which is a damn lie but that's never stopped them before.

See for yourselves: 

Not just one new variant, not just two new variants ... THREE VARIANTS. And all three will add a third nipple to your chest. Yup, that's how crazy this whole COVID virus has gotten. THREE NIPPLES.

Do you really want a third nipple, people?! THINK of the children!

Sorry, we couldn't help ourselves.

It's all so ridiculous.

Luckily, we have people like Dan Bongino who are more than happy to answer a stupid question because YES, there are such things as stupid questions. Take a gander at this (and no, it's not safe for work, lol):

He also had a thing or two to say to The New York Times ... 

It's probably impolite for a Twitchy editor to swoon but this editor did ... juuuuuuust a little bit.

Sam J.

No, and Hell no.

None of us should be.

Not now.

Not ever.

***

***

