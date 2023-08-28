Jemele Hill claims woman of color doesn't want a President Kamala Harris because...
Now THIS is how the cops should handle these road-blocking climate change activist...
Flashback: Trump Brings Kid on Stage at Rally. What Happens Next Will Shock...
Try not to get run over by Jen Psaki moving the goal post...
KARMA (finally!): Judge finds students harmed by remote learning inequities can sue TF...
SNAKE Miles Taylor shaming Jacksonville sheriff for NOT politicizing shooting BACKFIRES (p...
YES! Michael Shellenberger's thread dismantling Left/media's climate change BS is a must r...
Sheriff T.K. Waters comments on the gun debate after the Jacksonville murders
LOL: Democrat birthing person governors get STEAMROLLED in the replies
Gov. Greg Abbott: 'Texas secures the border in Pres. Biden's absence'
BREAKING: Gunman who shot three people at Jacksonville, FL. Dollar General Store (and...
'SLEAZE': Sen. John Kennedy leaves Lefties speechless TORCHING Biden Crime Family as only...
Account asks people to name something the USA invented, without using the American...
Black supremacist mows down Christmas parade, trans-shooter kills 6 Christians, BUUUT evil...

Biden case looks even WORSE as new evidence points to ANOTHER member of Obama admin's involvement

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on August 28, 2023
AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

While the country has been distracted by Trump's iconic mugshot and what is being reported as a racially motivated shooting in Florida, the Biden Crime Family story continues to get worse and worse. Someone with a good bit of tinfoil on their head might think this timing was super convenient, especially with what we're learning now.

Seems another member of the Obama administration was involved with Devin Archer aka Hunte Biden's business partner.

The timing here.

Yeah.

And the absence of FARA charges.

Huh.

From Fox News:

Hunter Biden’s former business partner and fellow Burisma board member, Devon Archer, met with then-Secretary of State John Kerry just weeks before the Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma was fired in 2016.

Former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired on March 29, 2016, less than four weeks after Archer met with Kerry at the State Department in Washington, D.C., according to a State Department email.

"Devon Archer coming to see S today at 3:00 pm - need someone to meet/greet him at C Street," reads the redacted email on March 2, 2016, which was previously released via the Freedom of Information Act.

Recommended

Jemele Hill claims woman of color doesn't want a President Kamala Harris because she's RACIST and HOO BOY
Sam J.

Huh, again.

Seems pretty freakin' problematic.

What you find is they're all somehow connected but THIS looks really bad for the Bidens, especially with the timing of Shokin's firing.

We can only hope.

***

Related:

KARMA (finally!): Judge finds students harmed by remote learning inequities can sue TF out of California

SNAKE Miles Taylor shaming Jacksonville sheriff for NOT politicizing shooting BACKFIRES (pun intended)

'SLEAZE': Sen. John Kennedy leaves Lefties speechless TORCHING Biden Crime Family as only HE can (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN JOHN KERRY OBAMA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jemele Hill claims woman of color doesn't want a President Kamala Harris because she's RACIST and HOO BOY
Sam J.
Now THIS is how the cops should handle these road-blocking climate change activist losers
Doug P.
SNAKE Miles Taylor shaming Jacksonville sheriff for NOT politicizing shooting BACKFIRES (pun intended)
Sam J.
Try not to get run over by Jen Psaki moving the goal post on Dem claims about late-term abortion
Doug P.
KARMA (finally!): Judge finds students harmed by remote learning inequities can sue TF out of California
Sam J.
LOL: Democrat birthing person governors get STEAMROLLED in the replies
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Jemele Hill claims woman of color doesn't want a President Kamala Harris because she's RACIST and HOO BOY Sam J.