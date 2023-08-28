Biden case looks even WORSE as new evidence points to ANOTHER member of Obama admin's involvement

While the country has been distracted by Trump's iconic mugshot and what is being reported as a racially motivated shooting in Florida, the Biden Crime Family story continues to get worse and worse. Someone with a good bit of tinfoil on their head might think this timing was super convenient, especially with what we're learning now.

Seems another member of the Obama administration was involved with Devin Archer aka Hunte Biden's business partner.

The new evidence that Hunter's partner Devin Archer met with then Secretary of State John Kerry is particularly concerning due to the date after Biden forcing the Ukrainians to fire Shokin. https://t.co/enxG83BvLr It also again raises the continued absence of FARA charges.… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 27, 2023

The timing here.

Yeah.

And the absence of FARA charges.

...This was reportedly while Archer was on the Burisma board. It adds yet another high-level contact with government officials. It is not clear what the purpose of the making was but it is another reason why it is up to the House to get these answers. https://t.co/ZFj1XQuaBJ — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 27, 2023

Huh.

From Fox News:

Hunter Biden’s former business partner and fellow Burisma board member, Devon Archer, met with then-Secretary of State John Kerry just weeks before the Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma was fired in 2016. Former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired on March 29, 2016, less than four weeks after Archer met with Kerry at the State Department in Washington, D.C., according to a State Department email. "Devon Archer coming to see S today at 3:00 pm - need someone to meet/greet him at C Street," reads the redacted email on March 2, 2016, which was previously released via the Freedom of Information Act.

Huh, again.

Seems pretty freakin' problematic.

It is frightening to think that John Kerry was actually Secretary of State. — Joseph Craig (@JosephC46415705) August 28, 2023

Wasn’t Kerry’s son also involved and a friend of Archer’s? That’s my understanding from Peter Schweitzer’s book. — PatCT (@Matka1776) August 28, 2023

What you find is they're all somehow connected but THIS looks really bad for the Bidens, especially with the timing of Shokin's firing.

It’s all unraveling. — BlackJack Pershing (@PershingSoldier) August 28, 2023

We can only hope.

***

***

