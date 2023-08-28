KARMA (finally!): Judge finds students harmed by remote learning inequities can sue TF out of California

Can we make this a 'thing' all across the country? There are lots and lots of states that deserve to be SUED for what they did to 'protect' our children while bending the knee to power-hungry, greedy, politically-driven teachers' unions.

Come to think of it, they should ESPECIALLY sue the teachers' unions.

The court has ruled: Gavin Newsom and his enablers will go on trial for the catastrophic harm they caused our students during the COVID school shutdown.



In a case brought by disadvantaged students, the court denied the state's motion for summary judgment and set the trial for… pic.twitter.com/7qTqzBmSq2 — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) August 27, 2023

Gotta love how the state TRIED to stop them from being able to sue.

Good ol' California.

My grandson just graduated, during a speech a student said they really only had 1 year of HS. My sweet grandson was very negatively affected. Had to quit wrestling and football. Hasn’t been the same…so yeah it was profound. — REALinRealtor (@KatrinaJag) August 28, 2023

IMO these students should receive damages high enough to pay for private tutoring to make up for the educational neglect of the state of California.



At a minimum. — Janine Curran (@janinereturns) August 27, 2023

At a minimum.

March 2021?!?! Wow. — Audra Facinelli 🇺🇸 (@audraf637) August 28, 2023

Crazy.

👏👏 👏 That nasty man has done irreparable damage to California children. — Peter Ford (@thepeterford) August 28, 2023

Sadly, Californians didn't remove him even when they had the chance.

THIS needs to happen so THEY never do it again.



Newsome was so scared of the teacher union at the end he had to bribe them to get back in school (partially) in April 2021.https://t.co/LWbQpgVw4ahttps://t.co/9xZUUuwd17 — J Lory (@J__Lory) August 28, 2023

More money, which was their plan all along.

They just suck.

Should sue the Teacher Unions directly — CaliPatriotGal (@Justwanttruth1) August 27, 2023

Sue them COMPLETELY out of existence.

Absolutely.

