KARMA (finally!): Judge finds students harmed by remote learning inequities can sue TF out of California

Can we make this a 'thing' all across the country? There are lots and lots of states that deserve to be SUED for what they did to 'protect' our children while bending the knee to power-hungry, greedy, politically-driven teachers' unions.
Come to think of it, they should ESPECIALLY sue the teachers' unions.
The court has ruled: Gavin Newsom and his enablers will go on trial for the catastrophic harm they caused our students during the COVID school shutdown.— Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) August 27, 2023
In a case brought by disadvantaged students, the court denied the state's motion for summary judgment and set the trial for… pic.twitter.com/7qTqzBmSq2
Gotta love how the state TRIED to stop them from being able to sue.
Good ol' California.
My grandson just graduated, during a speech a student said they really only had 1 year of HS. My sweet grandson was very negatively affected. Had to quit wrestling and football. Hasn’t been the same…so yeah it was profound.— REALinRealtor (@KatrinaJag) August 28, 2023
IMO these students should receive damages high enough to pay for private tutoring to make up for the educational neglect of the state of California.— Janine Curran (@janinereturns) August 27, 2023
At a minimum.
March 2021?!?! Wow.— Audra Facinelli 🇺🇸 (@audraf637) August 28, 2023
Crazy.
👏👏 👏 That nasty man has done irreparable damage to California children.— Peter Ford (@thepeterford) August 28, 2023
Sadly, Californians didn't remove him even when they had the chance.
THIS needs to happen so THEY never do it again.— J Lory (@J__Lory) August 28, 2023
Newsome was so scared of the teacher union at the end he had to bribe them to get back in school (partially) in April 2021.https://t.co/LWbQpgVw4ahttps://t.co/9xZUUuwd17
More money, which was their plan all along.
They just suck.
Should sue the Teacher Unions directly— CaliPatriotGal (@Justwanttruth1) August 27, 2023
Sue them COMPLETELY out of existence.
Absolutely.
