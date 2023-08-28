SNAKE Miles Taylor shaming Jacksonville sheriff for NOT politicizing shooting BACKFIRES (p...
KARMA (finally!): Judge finds students harmed by remote learning inequities can sue TF out of California

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on August 28, 2023
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Can we make this a 'thing' all across the country? There are lots and lots of states that deserve to be SUED for what they did to 'protect' our children while bending the knee to power-hungry, greedy, politically-driven teachers' unions.

Come to think of it, they should ESPECIALLY sue the teachers' unions.

Gotta love how the state TRIED to stop them from being able to sue.

Good ol' California.

At a minimum.

Crazy.

Sadly, Californians didn't remove him even when they had the chance.

More money, which was their plan all along.

They just suck.

Sue them COMPLETELY out of existence.

Absolutely.

