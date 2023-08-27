'SLEAZE': Sen. John Kennedy leaves Lefties speechless TORCHING Biden Crime Family as only HE can (watch)

Leave it to Senator John Kennedy to sum up the Biden Crime Family. Hey, we talk a lot of smack (it's why you're here reading us) but nobody does it quite like Kennedy, especially when he's on a roll.

Like this.

Watch:

This may be Senator Kennedy's most SAVAGE takedown of the Biden Crime Family yet— You'll be in TEARS:



"Huntergate is about two things: privilege and sleaze... President Biden and many members of the media lecture us incisively about the injustice of privilege. But to me, that's… pic.twitter.com/YZwfBOfdEy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 25, 2023

The people who lecture us DAILY about the injustice of privilege are some of the most privileged people in the world.

Yup.

And damn, we TOLD you this was good.

He’s so corrupt. He’s just running out the clock 24/7 with his Mr. Haney routine. pic.twitter.com/7TzujdbBnR — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) August 25, 2023

If only the glib leaders of the @gop actually would, you know, DO SOMETHING‼️ — Dimitri2020LLC 🍊 (@Dimitri2020LLC) August 25, 2023

Don't worry, they're writing a bunch of sternly-worded letters.

@SenJohnKennedy is ONE MAN that is ALWAYS overlooked, but would make a WONDERFUL President or VP!



He’s the most common sense man in DC! — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) August 25, 2023

Considering how lacking in common sense DC is, this is a compliment but not a hard achievement.

Just sayin'.

😂😂😂 Excellent 🎯💯



How sad for America though. — Eva 🍀 (@EvaBen98935258) August 25, 2023

BOOM 💥!!! — EC (@RioMickster) August 26, 2023

Especially that whole, 'privilege and sleaze' bit.

Couldn't have summed the Bidens up any better.

One of the best video clips on HunterGate!



Hunter Biden is sleazy.



Hunter Biden is the poster child of white privilege.



Hunter Biden and Joe Biden are corrupt to the core. — Think for Yourself (@PhilipBLee) August 25, 2023

Joe called Hunter the smartest man he knows.

Never forget that.

***

***

