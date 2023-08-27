BREAKING: Gunman who shot three people at Jacksonville, FL. Dollar General Store (and...
'SLEAZE': Sen. John Kennedy leaves Lefties speechless TORCHING Biden Crime Family as only HE can (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on August 27, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Leave it to Senator John Kennedy to sum up the Biden Crime Family. Hey, we talk a lot of smack (it's why you're here reading us) but nobody does it quite like Kennedy, especially when he's on a roll.

Like this.

Watch:

The people who lecture us DAILY about the injustice of privilege are some of the most privileged people in the world.

Yup.

And damn, we TOLD you this was good.

Don't worry, they're writing a bunch of sternly-worded letters.

Considering how lacking in common sense DC is, this is a compliment but not a hard achievement. 

Just sayin'.

FuzzyChimp

Especially that whole, 'privilege and sleaze' bit.

Couldn't have summed the Bidens up any better.

Joe called Hunter the smartest man he knows.

Never forget that.

***

***

