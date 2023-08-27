GHOUL David Hogg finds out the HARD way what happens when you ask a STUPID question about gun control

Like the good little gun-grabbing ghoul he is, David Hogg didn't even bother to wait for the bodies to cool in Jacksonville, FL before he took to Twitter/X and started in with his boring, useless, virtue-signaling about guns. This guy REALLY needs to change the record.

A Harvard grad, no less.

Take a look.

How many more shootings until we do something? How many more families have to be torn apart? How many more hearts have to be broken? How many more funerals, missed graduations, until we say enough is enough? — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 26, 2023

It's like clockwork with these people.

We all agree we have to do something. We all agree these shootings need to end. So why don’t we? — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 27, 2023

Guess Hogg isn't familiar with the thousands and THOUSANDS of laws already on the books about guns. What he's really saying here is we should ban guns, all guns, and since everyone agrees, it should be a done deal. Except, as we all know, this is complete BS.

But that's never stopped Hogg before.

How are you going to "stop" them exactly? How do you prevent someone who has decided to give their life in exchange for carrying out their mission? You can't. It's impossible. The only thing you're going to do is make innocent folks sitting ducks. — Ghosts Of Home 7️⃣ (@SteelerChris) August 27, 2023

There will never be a point in time where murders won't happen. So kindly STFU — Frank (@richardrahl1086) August 27, 2023

Awww, the 'kindly' is a nice touch.

There could be a shooting every 5 minutes and it still wouldn't invalidate the natural rights of free Americans 🇺🇸



Get going. pic.twitter.com/m17cneywgC — Dr.Redacted (@HateTheState76) August 27, 2023

When will they admit the people who OBEY THE LAWS, the very people who would be hurt by MORE laws, aren't the ones committing these horrific crimes?

Let's start there, Davey.

These questions are all non-sequiturs because what you are really saying is, "How many shootings do there have to be until take guns from law abiding citizens who did nothing wrong." How many plane crashes do there have to be before we get rid of cars? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 27, 2023

Ding ding ding.

Maybe you should try two orange squares. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) August 27, 2023

THAT'LL do it.

Problem solved! Heh.

***

Related:

CNN journo BUSTED with receipt for spinning Jacksonville shooting convo with DeSantis' press sec. (texts)

Lawyer UP! Riley Gaines calls down the THUNDER on Lefty rag for linking her to bomb threat at CA library

Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !