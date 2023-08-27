GHOUL David Hogg finds out the HARD way what happens when you ask a STUPID question about gun control

'Satire?!' Riley Gaines DROPS Kamala Harris for embarrassingly tone-deaf statement on wome...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on August 27, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Like the good little gun-grabbing ghoul he is, David Hogg didn't even bother to wait for the bodies to cool in Jacksonville, FL before he took to Twitter/X and started in with his boring, useless, virtue-signaling about guns. This guy REALLY needs to change the record.

A Harvard grad, no less.

Take a look.

It's like clockwork with these people.

Guess Hogg isn't familiar with the thousands and THOUSANDS of laws already on the books about guns. What he's really saying here is we should ban guns, all guns, and since everyone agrees, it should be a done deal. Except, as we all know, this is complete BS.

But that's never stopped Hogg before.

Awww, the 'kindly' is a nice touch.

When will they admit the people who OBEY THE LAWS, the very people who would be hurt by MORE laws, aren't the ones committing these horrific crimes? 

Let's start there, Davey.

Ding ding ding.

THAT'LL do it.

Problem solved! Heh.

***

