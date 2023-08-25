Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly

We all know why Fani Willis and other Democrats wanted a Trump mug shot ... it's something they've been dreaming of since he beat Hillary in 2016 and they were so broken, so devastated, so absolutely hopeless that their candidate lost that they instantly despised the candidate who won and they wanted to destroy him.

It's not healthy, it's mental.

TDS has been a joke for us for a long time (if we don't laugh, we'll never stop crying), but it's a very real thing with many people.

Like Fani Willis.

Ironically, the mug shot has backfired BIGLY on Fani and every Democrat/Lefty who thought this was a good idea. As you all know, Trump actually tweeted again for the first time in years, and it was the mugshot.

Ben Shapiro explains it far better:

He's the most photographed person on Earth. The mugshot was completely unnecessary and vindictive, of course. But it's going to backfire dramatically, since this image is instantly iconic. pic.twitter.com/msgEktyVYd — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 25, 2023

Instantly iconic.

The only president with a mug shot. Welcome to 2023.

No matter how you feel about Trump, this is a dark day in American history.



The Democratic Party going after their primary opponent for frivolous charges has not only set back American trust in our system but has likely set back trust in democracy & the moral standing of… — Rebecca V-Devoted Reality Believer (@RebeccaAVelo) August 25, 2023

Blacks, who often feel ostracized by the justice system, will likely find Trump more appealing after this debacle. — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) August 25, 2023

Interesting point.

Some people are confused by this like we didn’t have an entire summer of protests in 2020 focusing on Blacks being victimized by the justice system. Why wouldn’t a fellow victim, like Trump, be relatable?



Orange is the new Black. — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) August 25, 2023

Hrm.

Yup.

Some people are even saying Fani just got Trump elected.

Crazy times, ladies and gents.

***

***

