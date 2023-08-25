Ben Shapiro RUBS salt in vindictive Fani Willis' wound as Trump's mug shot BACKFIRES bigly

Lawyer UP! Riley Gaines calls down the THUNDER on Lefty rag for linking...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on August 25, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

We all know why Fani Willis and other Democrats wanted a Trump mug shot ... it's something they've been dreaming of since he beat Hillary in 2016 and they were so broken, so devastated, so absolutely hopeless that their candidate lost that they instantly despised the candidate who won and they wanted to destroy him.

It's not healthy, it's mental.

TDS has been a joke for us for a long time (if we don't laugh, we'll never stop crying), but it's a very real thing with many people. 

Like Fani Willis.

Ironically, the mug shot has backfired BIGLY on Fani and every Democrat/Lefty who thought this was a good idea. As you all know, Trump actually tweeted again for the first time in years, and it was the mugshot.

Ben Shapiro explains it far better:

Instantly iconic.

The only president with a mug shot. Welcome to 2023.

Interesting point.

Some people are even saying Fani just got Trump elected.

Crazy times, ladies and gents.

***

