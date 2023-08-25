Clean up, aisle 5! Dan Bongino finally UNLOADS on Stephen King for trying...
Trump Defends 'Right to Challenge' After Surrendering in Fulton County
Check out the 'love letter' a prosecutor from Weiss' Delaware office sent Biden...
All the REEE! Here are the BIGGEST (worst, most hilarious) meltdowns over Trump...
Roseanne Barr SWOONS over 'HOT' new Trump mugshot
The Atlantic: 'It now seems quite likely' that Hunter Biden broke some laws
Magazine ruminates on 'the mysterious Catholic faith of Ron DeSantis'
CNN hosts wonder if it was wise to give Trump this mugshot for...
NBC News reporter wants Libs of TikTok's comment on her inciting a murder
Former President Trump booked into Fulton County jail
Gov. Kathy Hochul claims New York has shouldered the burden of migrants 'alone...
Jewish Dems triggered by Gov. Ron DeSantis' use of antisemitic tropes and conspiracy...
AP: The only paved road out of Lahaina was barricaded and cars sent...
Media triggered by Carlos Santana's 'anti-trans rant' about men & women

WOW: Fani Willis' campaign director tries LOCKING account after anti-Trump tweets discovered (pics)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on August 25, 2023
Twitchy

Nothing to see here, just Fani Willis' campaign director locking his account after his anti-Trumpism was exposed by Natalie Winters. Gosh, it's almost as if Willis might have a little political bias going on here, right? She wouldn't let someone direct her campaign she disagreed with politically ...

Just sayin'.

But sure, this whole Georgia case is all about justice. TOTALLY.

Check this out:

He's been trying to take Trump down for six years.

AND he's affiliated with the Biden campaign.

Huh.

That seems sort of, oh we dunno, like a conflict of interest? Oh, and yes, his account is still locked down this morning.

Hey, people have to do what they've gotta do BUT it's not a great look, that's for sure. Nothing to hide? Why lockdown?

What he said.

Recommended

Clean up, aisle 5! Dan Bongino finally UNLOADS on Stephen King for trying to use him for 'clout' and DAMN
Sam J.

We are hardly experts, of course, and as we have said many times, HOWEVER, this guy could be onto something. Couldn't hurt.

Definitely keeping an eye on this one.

***

Related:

All the REEE! Here are the BIGGEST (worst, most hilarious) meltdowns over Trump returning to Twitter/X

Woman DeSantis spoke about at GOP Debate who survived abortion DROPS pro-aborts far and wide (watch)

Glenn Kessler fact-checking GOP Debate abortion claims goes really really really really WRONG and LOL

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: TRUMP 2020 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Clean up, aisle 5! Dan Bongino finally UNLOADS on Stephen King for trying to use him for 'clout' and DAMN
Sam J.
All the REEE! Here are the BIGGEST (worst, most hilarious) meltdowns over Trump returning to Twitter/X
Sam J.
Check out the 'love letter' a prosecutor from Weiss' Delaware office sent Biden (at his SECRET address)
Sam J.
NBC News reporter wants Libs of TikTok's comment on her inciting a murder
Brett T.
The Atlantic: 'It now seems quite likely' that Hunter Biden broke some laws
Brett T.
Media triggered by Carlos Santana's 'anti-trans rant' about men & women
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Clean up, aisle 5! Dan Bongino finally UNLOADS on Stephen King for trying to use him for 'clout' and DAMN Sam J.