WOW: Fani Willis' campaign director tries LOCKING account after anti-Trump tweets discovered (pics)

Nothing to see here, just Fani Willis' campaign director locking his account after his anti-Trumpism was exposed by Natalie Winters. Gosh, it's almost as if Willis might have a little political bias going on here, right? She wouldn't let someone direct her campaign she disagreed with politically ...

Just sayin'.

But sure, this whole Georgia case is all about justice. TOTALLY.

Check this out:

BREAKING: Fani Willis Campaign Director locks twitter account after I exposed his anti-Trump posts and affiliation with Biden campaign.



⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cpmLlVH6VK — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 25, 2023

He's been trying to take Trump down for six years.

AND he's affiliated with the Biden campaign.

Huh.

That seems sort of, oh we dunno, like a conflict of interest? Oh, and yes, his account is still locked down this morning.

When all else fails and you're caught, shutdown and hide. — Sean Gatton (@SeanGatton) August 25, 2023

Hey, people have to do what they've gotta do BUT it's not a great look, that's for sure. Nothing to hide? Why lockdown?

However, it does prove a point: there's not a Democrat alive right now who wouldn't drool at the chance to indict or cast a guilty vote regardless of the evidence. And when they're caught, they bury it and the media covers for them. — Sean Gatton (@SeanGatton) August 25, 2023

What he said.

Please make this information available to Trump's defense team. It can and should be obtained. — Biff Gruffly (@BitingNews) August 25, 2023

We are hardly experts, of course, and as we have said many times, HOWEVER, this guy could be onto something. Couldn't hurt.

Definitely keeping an eye on this one.

