Inside Washington's Budget Battle: Brent Gardner Breaks Down the Stakes with Hugh Hewitt

Cat Got Your Tongue? Watch MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Choke As He Reports on Market Rebound

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on April 08, 2025
Townhall Media

It absolutely has to hurt members of the media class to report any good news on President Trump. They've spent years not only telling us he's LITERALLY HITLER (he's not) but rooting for him (and by extension America) to fail.

Advertisement

So it's no surprise MSNBC's Joe Scarborough had a hard time reporting that the global markets are rebounding a week after President Trump's tariff plan was announced.

WATCH:

Do better, Joe.

LOL

Just kidding. We know you can't.

Which definition of 'recession' are we using today?

But totally on brand for Scarborough and MSNBC.

Advertisement

We're certainly laughing at Scarborough.

It sure looks like it did.

It's spectacular to watch.

Yes they are.

He's a clown, alright.

They were so hoping it would.

Meow.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ECONOMICS ECONOMY JOE SCARBOROUGH MORNING JOE MSNBC

