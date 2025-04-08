Cat Got Your Tongue? Watch MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Choke As He Reports on Market Rebound

It absolutely has to hurt members of the media class to report any good news on President Trump. They've spent years not only telling us he's LITERALLY HITLER (he's not) but rooting for him (and by extension America) to fail.

So it's no surprise MSNBC's Joe Scarborough had a hard time reporting that the global markets are rebounding a week after President Trump's tariff plan was announced.

WATCH:

"UH, UHH, UHHHHH..."



Listen to Joe Scarborough STAMMER through having to report that the markets are rebounding...



Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/6H7ARR59K8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 8, 2025

Do better, Joe.

LOL

Just kidding. We know you can't.

But but but..we were supposed to be headed for a recession…😂😂😂😂😂😂…never bet against Trump! pic.twitter.com/FcmCIcBblT — SamJ❤️🇺🇸💙 (@SamJuneau) April 8, 2025

Which definition of 'recession' are we using today?

Sure seems like Joe wants there to be bad news for this administration. Just pathetic. — 🇺🇸 PAZ Phillips (@PPhillipsAZ) April 8, 2025

But totally on brand for Scarborough and MSNBC.

I’d say Joe Scarborough’s stammering while reporting the markets rebounding is peak comedy. The guy’s spent months railing against Trump’s tariffs, predicting doom, and now he’s choking on crow. It’s not just pathetic—it’s poetic. The markets are shrugging off his dire warnings,… — Razor-sharp Thoughtfulness🇺🇸 (@RThoughtfulness) April 8, 2025

We're certainly laughing at Scarborough.

Boy I bet that hurt to say! 🤣🤪 — guess who? 💪 (@Gummshrimp) April 8, 2025

It sure looks like it did.

When a narrative that a host really really really wanted to continue in perpetuity falls apart in two days… https://t.co/ssIAhTDxrV — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 8, 2025

It's spectacular to watch.

These media clowns were hoping for economic devastation for an 'I told you so' moment.



They're enemies of the people https://t.co/vB7qIL6i41 — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) April 8, 2025

Yes they are.

He's a clown, alright.

Wait a minute! You mean the world didn’t end on Monday? https://t.co/RG4RXqJlQa — Nerpho (@Nerpho74) April 8, 2025

They were so hoping it would.

Meow.

