Hillary Clinton’s Tweet Backfires: Jet Critique Exposes Her Foundation’s $40M Arab State Donations

Hillary Clinton never fails to exhibit a complete lack of self awareness.

No one gives someone a $400 million dollar jet for free without expecting anything in return. Be serious. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 14, 2025

Maybe this was one conversation she should should stay out of.

Reminder, the Clinton Foundation received more than $40 million from four Arab states including Qatar https://t.co/2ijleAMBE6 pic.twitter.com/gbC2AcFXvT — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 14, 2025

Oh, that's a pretty inconvenient fact.

Donald J. Trump’s greatest accomplishment was and remains denying Hillary Clinton the White House. https://t.co/iCmyPSBBnD — Two Pilgrims (@Two_Pilgrims) May 14, 2025

Donald Trump saved the Republic with that one win.

Locking the replies gives the game away. She knows we know and yet — Thomas Raffles (@TomRafflesJr) May 14, 2025

That's why she turned off the replies.

Tappity tap tap. pic.twitter.com/BtR6QQiMwN — JW the Gavel (@soundgavel) May 14, 2025

All Dems believe this, but the Clintons are more than convinced they play by a different set of rules than the rest of America. That's very clear.

While she was a US Senator. Corrupt to the core. — EGALL (@egall420) May 14, 2025

This is the biggest self-own in the history of the internet. https://t.co/4Xj1uXoPs4 — Couldn't Be Papa P (@CouldntBePapaP) May 14, 2025

I swear she posts these on purpose https://t.co/8Fh45uPCgv — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 14, 2025

She counts on her side of the aisle being really dumb and well ...

The Pay for Play Queen has thoughts, y'all. https://t.co/BIWieTzyhN — Inappropriate Ray of ☀️ (Sworn Enemy of Rufus!) (@MrsRotnjetski) May 14, 2025

Excellent point, @HillaryClinton. No one knows this better than you.



To use a random example in support of your assertion, let's look at foreign government contributions to the Clinton Foundation while you held positions of influence in government vs. contributions after you… https://t.co/iXP3KCH2lW pic.twitter.com/3kD8G5WdqV — Jason Beale (@jabeale) May 14, 2025

She is way too old to be playing like this on Elon Musk's internet.

Be serious. Nobody give millions of dollars to the Clinton Foundation without expecting anything in return. Be serious. https://t.co/IqHMYunYeR pic.twitter.com/VeHpLkzG9B — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) May 14, 2025

what did Qatar want from you https://t.co/l3lIEp1zw3 pic.twitter.com/pog3p2KnJ1 — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) May 14, 2025

This is the last person who should be commenting on the jet. https://t.co/Mz1Kff8MIA — Bear🐻🇺🇸 (@VP72801) May 14, 2025

She forgets google can find out all the facts and the internet is forever.

You ran a pay for play State Dept, so maybe you should sit this one out, you braying harpy https://t.co/rsqsPHJr3X — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) May 14, 2025

OMG, 'braying harpy' is the best nickname for her ever.

Girl, sit this one out. https://t.co/GDoGapHd2P — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) May 14, 2025

She’s correct. Just like no one pays an old hag to give a 30-minute speech for $300,000. https://t.co/lg2cWexYmu — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) May 14, 2025

Bingo.

If there was ever a topic that Hillary Clinton specifically should stay out of it’s suspicious foreign transactions that have the stink of “pay for play” about them https://t.co/DXAHTsWvh5 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 14, 2025

Zero charisma or self awareness.