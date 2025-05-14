Summer Lee's Reparations Racket:: Trillions for Some, Exclusion for Others
Hillary Clinton’s Tweet Backfires: Jet Critique Exposes Her Foundation’s $40M Arab State Donations

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on May 14, 2025
Grok AI

Hillary Clinton never fails to exhibit a complete lack of self awareness.

Maybe this was one conversation she should should stay out of.

Oh, that's a pretty inconvenient fact.

Donald Trump saved the Republic with that one win. 

That's why she turned off the replies.

All Dems believe this, but the Clintons are more than convinced they play by a different set of rules than the rest of America. That's very clear.

She counts on her side of the aisle being really dumb and well ...

She is way too old to be playing like this on Elon Musk's internet.

She forgets google can find out all the facts and the internet is forever. 

OMG, 'braying harpy' is the best nickname for her ever.

Bingo.

Zero charisma or self awareness.

