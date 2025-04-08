The Great Unmasking: Straight Fire Thread Explains How Trump Helped Expose Politicians and...
Lincoln Project Troll Jeff Timmer Tries Dunking on Bev Vance's Decade of Sobriety by Bringing Up Hunter

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on April 08, 2025
ImgFlip

Yesterday, we told you about Bev Vance, mom of Vice President J.D. Vance and how she marked a decade of sobriety at the White House.

Vance himself -- who wrote about her addiction and his impoverished childhood in 'Hillbilly Elegy' -- promised to mark the occasion at the White House.

Advertisement

For some people, however, such a remarkable milestone can't pass without trying to make a political point.

That's where The Lincoln Project's Jeff Timmer comes in. He thinks the celebration of sobriety is a good time to bring up Hunter Biden:

They literally found cocaine in the White House in 2023 when Hunter was in residence there.

But go on, Jeff.

Sounds good to us.

All of this.

Also, anyone else not named 'Hunter Biden' would've faced consequences for his behavior.

Weird how Jeff totally ignores that, huh?

And they're bad at that, too.

Cat Got Your Tongue? Watch MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Choke As He Reports on Market Rebound
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Vance did none of those things.

THIS.

That corruption is (D)ifferent.

Jeff is totally comparing them.

The argument holds as much water as sieve.

