Lincoln Project Troll Jeff Timmer Tries Dunking on Bev Vance's Decade of Sobriety by Bringing Up Hunter

Yesterday, we told you about Bev Vance, mom of Vice President J.D. Vance and how she marked a decade of sobriety at the White House.

Vance himself -- who wrote about her addiction and his impoverished childhood in 'Hillbilly Elegy' -- promised to mark the occasion at the White House.

For some people, however, such a remarkable milestone can't pass without trying to make a political point.

That's where The Lincoln Project's Jeff Timmer comes in. He thinks the celebration of sobriety is a good time to bring up Hunter Biden:

Good thing her name isn't Hunter because then sobriety is illegitimate and worthy of scorn. https://t.co/CLz9xenoWt — Jeff Timmer (@jefftimmer) April 7, 2025

They literally found cocaine in the White House in 2023 when Hunter was in residence there.

But go on, Jeff.

You stick to this and we’ll stick to winning. — Sarah (@BooBooNyc) April 8, 2025

Sounds good to us.

Hunter never got verifiably sober. He also wasn't mocked for his drug use, it was pointed to as some of the evidence that his hiring by companies around the world were done because of favors he could get from his father, not from his on acumen. — Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) April 7, 2025

All of this.

Also, anyone else not named 'Hunter Biden' would've faced consequences for his behavior.

Good thing she not doing shady dealings overseas using the presidents name and power as leverage. — SMOKEYSTAXX🏴 (@SMOKEYSTAXXX) April 8, 2025

Weird how Jeff totally ignores that, huh?

The only thing y’all have to offer are false equivalences. — Granny Pornstar 👵🏻 (@duckieeee2008) April 8, 2025

And they're bad at that, too.

Did Vance make her his top advisor? Did Vance let her sit in on briefings? NOPE! But Biden did make Hunter his top advisor and did let him sit in on briefings. So STFU. — Gorilla Stormtrooper (@ApeTrooper_USA) April 8, 2025

Vance did none of those things.

The difference JD’s Vance’s sobriety and Hunter Biden’s sobriety is sobriety. https://t.co/uVFQyPuquL — cobra (@cobracommandr15) April 8, 2025

THIS.

hunter biden’s sobriety was never the problem, jeff. it was his obvious corruption that was happening through his hard partying days. https://t.co/J3Y05X3TFI — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) April 8, 2025

That corruption is (D)ifferent.

I am 8 years sober and in recovery and I can tell you in no uncertain terms that there is no way in hell Hunter Biden is sober.



Also, she was a dirt poor hillbilly addict… Hunter is the spoiled brat of a career grifter… you really wanna compare them? https://t.co/LaaHJZPJyf — Gloatenstein (@PhantomofReason) April 8, 2025

Jeff is totally comparing them.

This argument might hold water if they didn't find a bag of blow when Hunter was at the White House. https://t.co/RxOCEo6VRe — Derpzilla (@JDerpzilla) April 8, 2025

The argument holds as much water as sieve.

