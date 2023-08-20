PSST ... Biden's Secret Service? We've got a PRETTY good idea who that coke belonged to (new info, lol)

Ok, so we know you know this already ... and have probably known this since the first moment the news broke about the magical cocaine that was magically found at the White House that kept magically moving around so the Secret Service magically couldn't figure out who it belonged to.

But gosh golly gee, Hunter Biden just happened to be living at the White House when the cocaine was FOUND.

SHOCKER, right?! Who'da thunk it possible the president's drug-addicted, degenerate son was literally at the White House WHEN the actual drug he's famously addicted to was found there?!

SO SHOCKING.

Hunter Biden Was Living At the WH the Same Time Cocaine Was Found In the West Wing

https://t.co/bHu4ukgxFs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 19, 2023

From the lovely people at Townhall:

Hunter Biden and his wife and kid crashed at the White House just days before his sweetheart plea deal on federal tax and gun crimes fell through. The embattled son went from staying in dirty motels with prostitutes to couch surfing at the President of the United State’s home. According to a report, on June 21, Hunter began his two-week stay at the White House— unbeknownst to most staffers— that included the discovery of cocaine in the West Wing, Hunter’s controversial appearance at a state dinner honoring the Indian prime minister, two trips to the presidential retreat at Camp David and an Independence Day celebration. The clan reportedly left the White House on July 5.

The day AFTER we all saw a very bizarre-looking Hunter Biden wiping his nose and wandering around the balcony at the White House. We suppose he could have had allergies ... or something else going on.

*cough cough*

Color me shocked. 🙄 — Darren S. Cordier, MBA 🇺🇸 2A 📜 (@CordierDarren) August 20, 2023

We knew that — Jed6 Stuff (@Jed6Stuff) August 19, 2023

We know that you knew that. But it's fun to mock the Bidens knowing we have known this all along, don't you think?

Imagine that…. — Mom22docs (@mom22docs) August 19, 2023

Crazy times we are livin' in, you betcha.

WHOA. We had the exact same reaction.

SHOCKING.

EL OH EL.

***

Related:

Oh honey, NO! Women DRAG Tammy Duckworth for claiming they're 'forced to defend their right to vote'

WATCH Robert L. Peters (sorry, our bad) Biden SMIRK as he 'politely' kicks media OUT at Camp David

Elon Musk talks about removing Twitter/X's block feature and YIKES, it does NOT go well, like at all

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !