Oh honey, NO! Women DRAG Tammy Duckworth for claiming they're 'forced to defend their right to vote'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:50 PM on August 18, 2023
Democratic National Convention via AP

Democrats love using the anniversary of the 19th amendment (that they did NOT fight for) to pretend American women are somehow not allowed to vote or oppressed in America.

They've been doing it for almost as long as the amendment itself has been around. Susan B. Anthony would likely be unimpressed by the Democrat Party considering they can't even define what a woman is ... she'd also probably find it laughable that in 2023 they're still trying to push such obnoxious lies.

Like what Tammy Duckworth tweeted:

Enough. We must protect the vote, pass voter ID, and we must only allow legal citizens to vote.

It's funny ... but not in a good way.

More in a desperate way.

Detail details.

And THAT is saying a lot.

Oh, and of course, Kamala couldn't let the day go by without exploiting it.

Why? That fight is done - Republican women fought for it and won over 100 years ago.

