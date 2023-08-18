Oh honey, NO! Women DRAG Tammy Duckworth for claiming they're 'forced to defend their right to vote'

Democrats love using the anniversary of the 19th amendment (that they did NOT fight for) to pretend American women are somehow not allowed to vote or oppressed in America.

They've been doing it for almost as long as the amendment itself has been around. Susan B. Anthony would likely be unimpressed by the Democrat Party considering they can't even define what a woman is ... she'd also probably find it laughable that in 2023 they're still trying to push such obnoxious lies.

Like what Tammy Duckworth tweeted:

It's been 103 years since the 19th amendment was ratified—and too many women are still forced to defend their right to vote from extreme, far-right politicians.⁰⁰Enough. We must pass the Freedom to Vote Act to protect every American's voice in our democracy. pic.twitter.com/UGiNs0N7g1 — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) August 18, 2023

Enough. We must protect the vote, pass voter ID, and we must only allow legal citizens to vote.

It's funny ... but not in a good way.

More in a desperate way.

Why do we need another act when we already have the 19th Amendment? — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) August 18, 2023

This is the most ridiculous thing on Twitter today. Here’s your trophy 🏆 — Shay (@ShaylanaWalker) August 18, 2023

Oh, and of course, Kamala couldn't let the day go by without exploiting it.

On the anniversary of the 19th Amendment, we celebrate all the women who have worked to secure and protect the right to vote. Let’s continue the fight for everyone’s fundamental freedom to vote and be heard. pic.twitter.com/MLFWhs2XiM — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 18, 2023

Why? That fight is done - Republican women fought for it and won over 100 years ago.

