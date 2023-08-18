Glenn Greenwald gets medieval taking the Left's 'new American hero' Dan Goldman APART (in just 1 tweet!)

Jen Psaki (from the party that won't define 'woman') says Right is in...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:03 PM on August 18, 2023
Townhall

It's not easy to make a name for yourself with the Left when you're competing against career politicians like Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, AOC, etc. Luckily, for all of them, Lefties love a liar like nobody's business.

Don't get us wrong, all politicians lie (sorry, they do), but nobody seems to ignore it better than the Left. Look at how they still worship Hillary Clinton, and we KNOW she lied her saggy backside off about, well, most everything. 

Dan Goldman has really been putting in the work to get the attention he feels he justly deserves ... and for Glenn Greenwald to take him apart while saying he's as willing to lie as Adam Schiff?

He's well on his way.

Of course, that's not a good thing.

Check this out:

OOOOH that's right, Dan is super rich. 

Then again, Democrats really have become the party of the elite, the rich, the famous, the powerful. Remember when they used to pretend they were the party of 'every man'? Been a while.

And ouch.

Complete scumbag.

Yeah, that works.

So unfortunately, he fits right in.

***

