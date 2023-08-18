Glenn Greenwald gets medieval taking the Left's 'new American hero' Dan Goldman APART (in just 1 tweet!)

It's not easy to make a name for yourself with the Left when you're competing against career politicians like Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, AOC, etc. Luckily, for all of them, Lefties love a liar like nobody's business.

Don't get us wrong, all politicians lie (sorry, they do), but nobody seems to ignore it better than the Left. Look at how they still worship Hillary Clinton, and we KNOW she lied her saggy backside off about, well, most everything.

Dan Goldman has really been putting in the work to get the attention he feels he justly deserves ... and for Glenn Greenwald to take him apart while saying he's as willing to lie as Adam Schiff?

He's well on his way.

Of course, that's not a good thing.

Check this out:

The reason @RepDanGoldman is the new hero of American liberals isn't just that he's the heir to the billionaire Levi-Strauss fortune (they worship those with unearned wealth), nor that he was on the Mueller team, but that he's as willing as Adam Schiff to blatantly lie. Look:👇 https://t.co/ePcLi4aj2M — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 17, 2023

OOOOH that's right, Dan is super rich.

Then again, Democrats really have become the party of the elite, the rich, the famous, the powerful. Remember when they used to pretend they were the party of 'every man'? Been a while.

And ouch.

I witnessed it in person after testifying in April. He is a complete scumbag and has no problem lying right to your face. He does not like it when you tell him right back to his face that you know he is lying and present the facts to prove it. — Victims Rights (@victimsrightsNY) August 17, 2023

Complete scumbag.

Yeah, that works.

All they do is lie — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) August 17, 2023

So unfortunately, he fits right in.

***

***

