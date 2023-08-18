Laughs in TEXAN: Eric Adams says Illegal aliens have been 'unjustly dropped in the laps of NYC residents'

Glenn Greenwald gets medieval taking the Left's 'new American hero' Dan Goldman APART...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on August 18, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Awww, would you look at that? Seems Mayor Eric Adams doesn't enjoy putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to being a Sanctuary City for illegal aliens. Maybe he should look up what it actually means to BE a Sanctuary City.

Look at him whining about how New York City residents are being unjustly forced to deal with a bunch of people in this country illegally.

This is absolutely Schadenfreude ... on steroids:

Waaaaah.

Get this guy a tissue!

Right? What happened to, 'Give us your tired, your poor'? 

Too little, too late. 

It is.

But only when it comes to badmouthing and talking down to evil, xenophobic states like Texas, Florida, and Arizona.

Fair point.

Right? Heck, they're even in the same party.

***

***

