Laughs in TEXAN: Eric Adams says Illegal aliens have been 'unjustly dropped in the laps of NYC residents'

Awww, would you look at that? Seems Mayor Eric Adams doesn't enjoy putting his money where his mouth is when it comes to being a Sanctuary City for illegal aliens. Maybe he should look up what it actually means to BE a Sanctuary City.
Look at him whining about how New York City residents are being unjustly forced to deal with a bunch of people in this country illegally.
This is absolutely Schadenfreude ... on steroids:
SANCTUARY CITY MAYOR ADAMS: Illegal aliens have “been unjustly dropped into the laps of New York City residents.”— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 17, 2023
Waaaaah.
Get this guy a tissue!
There’s a statue, dude.— Ultra Grateful Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) August 18, 2023
Right? What happened to, 'Give us your tired, your poor'?
.@ericadamsfornyc good for you mayor. Now remember when TX and AZ said this? You and your cronies called them ruthless xenophobes.— Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) August 17, 2023
Glad you woke up pal.
Too little, too late.
I thought NYC was a sanctuary city though— Benny boy aka Behind the Wheel of a Peterbilt (@redbikemaster) August 17, 2023
It is.
But only when it comes to badmouthing and talking down to evil, xenophobic states like Texas, Florida, and Arizona.
@NYCMayor you wanted this, really fits your brand!— ⛈️✊🌱Oh, ya know 🌱✊⛈️ (@iseekthetroof) August 18, 2023
Maybe have someone look at root causes? 🤔— Jon AweXome-Best Life (@RealStarMan) August 17, 2023
Fair point.
The President runs the border son. Give him a call.— John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) August 17, 2023
Right? Heck, they're even in the same party.
***
