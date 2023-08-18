Matt Walsh calls down the THUNDER on Ohio Right to Life for allegedly...
Woman Max Miller shamed for tweet PRAISING Jesus loses job at pro-life org his WIFE sits on the board of

Sam J.  |  9:26 AM on August 18, 2023
There is low, and then there is what has apparently happened to Lizzie Marbach. You guys remember Lizzie, yes? She's the woman who tweeted about her faith in Jesus whom Rep. Max Miller decided to SHAME because of religious freedom or something. Clearly, Max didn't understand what religious freedom really MEANS, and he made such a big ol' a-hole of himself that he apologized.

Ok, great. You'd think it was over.

But nope.

Seems Lizzie was fired from her job at Ohio Right to Life soon after this incident.

Oh, and Max's wife happens to sit on the board of Ohio Right to Life.

We can't even make this up:

Wow.

Wow wow.

Sam J.

And then we went to check out the director's Twitter profile:

This is their statement.

Suppose it wouldn't play well for them to be honest about how the wife of a politician who made an a-hole of himself on Twitter sits on their board and Lizzie just MAGICALLY lost her job. After he rebuked her for praising Jesus.

Think about that for a minute. And he calls himself a conservative? Yeah, no.

By the way, this gets even worse:

Bernie Moreno's DAUGHTER. We did reach out to Moreno to get his take on it ... we will update if we hear back.

Keep in mind this has all been done to a pro-life woman whose big crime was professing her love for Jesus.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more - hopefully, all of this is just one big misunderstanding, but we're not holding our breath.

