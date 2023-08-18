Woman Max Miller shamed for tweet PRAISING Jesus loses job at pro-life org his WIFE sits on the board of

There is low, and then there is what has apparently happened to Lizzie Marbach. You guys remember Lizzie, yes? She's the woman who tweeted about her faith in Jesus whom Rep. Max Miller decided to SHAME because of religious freedom or something. Clearly, Max didn't understand what religious freedom really MEANS, and he made such a big ol' a-hole of himself that he apologized.

Ok, great. You'd think it was over.

But nope.

Seems Lizzie was fired from her job at Ohio Right to Life soon after this incident.

Oh, and Max's wife happens to sit on the board of Ohio Right to Life.

We can't even make this up:

Let me get this straight. @LizzieMarbach makes a statement on social media that is completely fundamental to the Christian faith.



Sitting congressman @MaxMillerOH rebukes her, calling her a bigot and demanding she delete it while his wife sits on the board of her employer…… pic.twitter.com/8nh2VbINkS — Ginna Cross (@GinnaCross) August 18, 2023

Wow.

Ohio Right to Life dismissed communications director Elizabeth Marbach after Ohio Republican Congressman Max Miller, whose wife sits on the entity’s board, rebuked her for sharing the gospel on social media.https://t.co/XdsQkri444 — The Sentinel (@RepubSentinel) August 17, 2023

Wow wow.

Internal communications at Ohio Right to Life reviewed by @RepubSentinel showed that Marbach was offered the opportunity to resign from the entity or receive a transition period before her official dismissal, both of which she declined. — The Sentinel (@RepubSentinel) August 17, 2023

And then we went to check out the director's Twitter profile:

This is their statement.

The following statement can be attributed to Ohio Right to Life @ohiolife:



Ohio Right to Life can confirm that Elizabeth "Lizzie" Marbach is no longer employed at Ohio Right to Life. This decision was not based on any single event as some on social media claim. We appreciate… — Peter Range (@PeterRange12) August 18, 2023

Suppose it wouldn't play well for them to be honest about how the wife of a politician who made an a-hole of himself on Twitter sits on their board and Lizzie just MAGICALLY lost her job. After he rebuked her for praising Jesus.

Think about that for a minute. And he calls himself a conservative? Yeah, no.

By the way, this gets even worse:

And Emily's father is running for Senate in Ohio. Hmm. — Mary (@MEM_allofgrace4) August 18, 2023

Bernie Moreno's DAUGHTER. We did reach out to Moreno to get his take on it ... we will update if we hear back.

Keep in mind this has all been done to a pro-life woman whose big crime was professing her love for Jesus.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more - hopefully, all of this is just one big misunderstanding, but we're not holding our breath.

***

BAHAHA! LOOK on KJP'S face as Biden answers reporters about his trip to Hawaii is *CHEF'S KISS* (watch)

'Ya' can't polish a TURD': Hilariously SAVAGE thread using gifs to describe Bidenomics WINS Twitter(X)

BOMBSHELL --> 'Big Guy' Joe Biden has some SPLAININ' to do about 'Robert L. Peters' and Ukraine

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !