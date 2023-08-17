'Ya' can't polish a TURD': Hilariously SAVAGE thread using gifs to describe Bidenomics WINS Twitter(X)

We don't know about you guys, but the current news cycle is frustrating, depressing, infuriating, terrifying, and overall super sucky. Can't remember the last time we just sat back and laughed at someone or something ...

So let's have some fun at Robert L. Peters' ... sorry ... Joe Biden's expense, shall we?

It's about time. Past time even.

Describe Bidenomics using a gif. 👇 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2023

Gifs and Bidenomics?

Why yes THANK YOU, thank you very much.

Here we go:

Heh.

And yet, terrifyingly accurate.

Strongest Economy in history, Jack 🍦 pic.twitter.com/rcnLcbpUqP — Pedro | elPedrato (@elpedrato) August 17, 2023

That's oddly specific and yet wildly accurate.

Well done.

Meep!

It's true, ya' know.

Wow, it's the DNC!

There it is.

Ain't that the sad freakin' truth?

Hey, we know it's bad out there you guys, but we've all gotta keep our sense of humor ... and stay out of jail. It can be done.

We think.

***

***

