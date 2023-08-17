'Ya' can't polish a TURD': Hilariously SAVAGE thread using gifs to describe Bidenomics WINS Twitter(X)

Vox: Inflation Reduction Act not more popular because too few know about the...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:00 PM on August 17, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Goodlett

We don't know about you guys, but the current news cycle is frustrating, depressing, infuriating, terrifying, and overall super sucky. Can't remember the last time we just sat back and laughed at someone or something ... 

So let's have some fun at Robert L. Peters' ... sorry ... Joe Biden's expense, shall we?

It's about time. Past time even.

Gifs and Bidenomics?

Why yes THANK YOU, thank you very much.

Here we go:

Heh.

And yet, terrifyingly accurate.

That's oddly specific and yet wildly accurate.

Well done.

Meep!

'She makes me SICK': Kristi Noem just ended Hillary Clinton and we were there FOR IT (watch)
Sam J.

It's true, ya' know.

Wow, it's the DNC!

There it is.

Ain't that the sad freakin' truth?

Hey, we know it's bad out there you guys, but we've all gotta keep our sense of humor ... and stay out of jail. It can be done. 

We think.

***

DICK move! REAL women TORCH wannabe woman Rachel Levine for calling mothers 'egg producers'

Annnd here we GO! GA State Senator calls for emergency session to review Fani Willis and her 'actions'

BOMBSHELL --> 'Big Guy' Joe Biden has some SPLAININ' to do about 'Robert L. Peters' and Ukraine

BIDEN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

