DICK move! REAL women TORCH wannabe woman Rachel Levine for calling mothers 'egg producers'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:08 PM on August 17, 2023
Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP

Nothing endears women to the trans movement more than calling them names like 'chest feeders', 'bleeders', and 'egg producers'. Seriously. Women line up to support mentally ill men who think they're supposed to be women when they say really stupid crap like what Rachel Levine said.

We get it, Rachel knows 'she' will never ever produce a single egg because SHE is not a woman.

She is a dude. #Richard

Oops, will that get us in trouble? Our bad. 

Still though ... not a woman.

And no amount of disrespecting actual women will change any of that.

So much resentment in such a small, pointy little head.

Nobody hates real women more than men who wish they could be real women.

It has been a definite trend.

Levine truly is the bloated, creepy face of the patriarchy.

We're not even sorry for saying so.

***

