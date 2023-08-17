DICK move! REAL women TORCH wannabe woman Rachel Levine for calling mothers 'egg producers'

Nothing endears women to the trans movement more than calling them names like 'chest feeders', 'bleeders', and 'egg producers'. Seriously. Women line up to support mentally ill men who think they're supposed to be women when they say really stupid crap like what Rachel Levine said.

We get it, Rachel knows 'she' will never ever produce a single egg because SHE is not a woman.

She is a dude. #Richard

Oops, will that get us in trouble? Our bad.

Still though ... not a woman.

Rachel Levine calls mothers as 'egg producers' while visiting a gender clinic https://t.co/WMbTl8sK5c — Karen Townsend (@penguinponders) August 16, 2023

And no amount of disrespecting actual women will change any of that.

So much resentment in such a small, pointy little head.

Have you noticed that the men who pretend to be women actually don’t like women? https://t.co/VKejeurmB4 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 16, 2023

Nobody hates real women more than men who wish they could be real women.

It has been a definite trend.

It’s absolutely demeaning and disgusting the names they have come up for women while asking us to respect their new gender. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 16, 2023

Confused men wearing dresses and wigs are men. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 16, 2023

Men pretending to be women mocking women for being women. Late stage feminism erasing women’s legal protected status unfortunately — YachtMoney (@yat023) August 17, 2023

Levine truly is the bloated, creepy face of the patriarchy.

We're not even sorry for saying so.

***

