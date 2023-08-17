Gonna CRY?! Adam Kinzinger bolts after Richard Grenell VICIOUSLY shuts him DOWN in 1 tweet

Annnd here we GO! GA State Senator calls for emergency session to review...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:36 AM on August 17, 2023
Twitchy

Richard Grenell was speaking HIS truth to power about this administration and the damage they've done to the country, the economy, and Americans in general. He also touched on Biden weaponizing the government ... much like his boss Obama did while he was in office.

Of course, there are those of us who think this is just Obama's third term BUT we digress.

Check this out.

He's right you know.

Which is probably why Adam Crybaby Kinzinger chimed in:

Such a big, tough guy.

And what a powerfully written tweet.

HA HA HA HA HA

Then Brave Sir Adam ran away.

 

Like he always does.

We're pretty sure he cried as he ran ... or maybe he cried then ran? It's hard to say for sure.

The guy really should just relocate to Ukraine. He clearly cares more about that country than his own.

To be fair, we're not sure the guy ever stops crying. It may just be his constant state of being.

***

