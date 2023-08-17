Gonna CRY?! Adam Kinzinger bolts after Richard Grenell VICIOUSLY shuts him DOWN in 1 tweet

Richard Grenell was speaking HIS truth to power about this administration and the damage they've done to the country, the economy, and Americans in general. He also touched on Biden weaponizing the government ... much like his boss Obama did while he was in office.

Of course, there are those of us who think this is just Obama's third term BUT we digress.

Check this out.

Fear your government!

They are coming for you.



Biden has turned it into a system that listens to you, watches your transactions, cancels you for disagreeing with them and censoring your opinions.



It’s getting worse. And no one in DC is worried because they are the… — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 15, 2023

He's right you know.

Which is probably why Adam Crybaby Kinzinger chimed in:

Shut up — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 16, 2023

Such a big, tough guy.

And what a powerfully written tweet.

HA HA HA HA HA

lol. Debate, Adam. Don’t shut down dissent views.



Your J6 committee didn’t have a single dissenting voice on the entire committee - everyone agreed….but that isn’t the real world. https://t.co/qjHhvR1sIb — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 16, 2023

Then Brave Sir Adam ran away.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Like he always does.

We're pretty sure he cried as he ran ... or maybe he cried then ran? It's hard to say for sure.

Good luck Rich. He has the most severe form of TDS I have ever seen. — Mike Sperrazza (@MikeASperrazza) August 16, 2023

The guy really should just relocate to Ukraine. He clearly cares more about that country than his own.

easy, easy you'll get him crying again... — bobt225 (@bobt225) August 16, 2023

To be fair, we're not sure the guy ever stops crying. It may just be his constant state of being.

***

Related:

BOMBSHELL --> 'Big Guy' Joe Biden has some SPLAININ' to do about 'Robert L. Peters' and Ukraine

Wait ... LOL-WUT? POLITICO piece on Ron Filipkowski (helping Trump, dissing Rebekah Jones?!) is LIT

Adam Kinzinger picks a fight with Lauren Boebert about not having a job and LOL who wants to tell him

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !