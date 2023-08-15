Adam Kinzinger picks a fight with Lauren Boebert about not having a job and LOL who wants to tell him

Like many Americans, Lauren Boebert is less than impressed with Fani Willis and her 'throw everything at Trump even the kitchen sink' case. When you look at the bits and pieces of what she's trying to prosecute she's all but making it illegal to send an email, tell someone to watch TV, or make a phone call. If ONLY we were kidding.

And we thought the Kangaroo Court aka January 6th Committee was bad.

In a sane country, Fanni Willis wouldn’t have a job after the indictment she just released.



But, we are not living in a fair country. We’re living in a banana republic. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 15, 2023

Unfair and absolutely political.

Yup.

For whatever reason, Adam Kinzinger decided to chime in:

Nor would you https://t.co/D5DfgVIYSo — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) August 15, 2023

So ... is he still working for CNN? Or did even they figure out what a new-max-zoom-dweebie this guy is? Interesting how he thinks making a dig at her about losing her job in Congress is a smart thing to do considering how badly he lost HIS job.

Nobody ever accused Adam of being overly bright. Cries easily, but not overly bright.

What's your job again? — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 15, 2023

OK FINE, we don't usually use our own tweets but it was such a good one.

Heh.

When is Stacey getting indicted? pic.twitter.com/VdjL0H8eqS — Rabid (@Rabid8264) August 15, 2023

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

At least she has a Job in Congress and you..... Don't — Jeff_XRP (@jeff_xrp) August 15, 2023

Ouch.

See what we mean?

Guy who got fired from his job for sucking at it makes fun of former coworker for still having their job.



Did I get that right, Adam? — Johnny (@johnjism) August 15, 2023

Something like that.

***

