Adam Kinzinger picks a fight with Lauren Boebert about not having a job and LOL who wants to tell him

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:55 PM on August 15, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Like many Americans, Lauren Boebert is less than impressed with Fani Willis and her 'throw everything at Trump even the kitchen sink' case. When you look at the bits and pieces of what she's trying to prosecute she's all but making it illegal to send an email, tell someone to watch TV, or make a phone call. If ONLY we were kidding.

And we thought the Kangaroo Court aka January 6th Committee was bad.

Unfair and absolutely political.

Yup.

For whatever reason, Adam Kinzinger decided to chime in:

So ... is he still working for CNN? Or did even they figure out what a new-max-zoom-dweebie this guy is? Interesting how he thinks making a dig at her about losing her job in Congress is a smart thing to do considering how badly he lost HIS job. 

Nobody ever accused Adam of being overly bright. Cries easily, but not overly bright.

OK FINE, we don't usually use our own tweets but it was such a good one.

Heh.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Ouch.

Ouch.

See what we mean?

Something like that.

***

ADAM KINZINGER LAUREN BOEBERT

