Adam Schiff-For-Brains tries taking victory lap over latest Trump indictment, trips SPECTACULARLY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:35 PM on August 15, 2023

Did you guys know that if you search the phrase 'pencil neck' in the  X/Twitter gif library a bunch of Adam Schiff gifs show up? We're not even kidding. Not sure if it's finally someone at X/Twitter has a sense or humor or the people clipping them do, but it's hilarious.

And all too fitting.

Look at this lawn flamingo trying to take a victory lap around the Georgia indictment ... he even wrote a thread.

Look at us! We're the real heroes! Please, donate money to my crap campaign!

He's really milking it. But you guys knew he would.

One of the most astonishing new aspects of this indictment is how Willis is just throwing everything at the wall to see if something, anything will stick.

Sam J.

She's actually demonstrating how desperately political the Left has become.

Is anyone else ready to see Trump with a whole lot of subpoena power? This is gonna be fun ... and Adam is too dense to get it.

Because they really really really want to keep Trump off the ballot. Heck, Ralph Nader admitted as much.

UNLESS those voters voted for Trump or any other Republican.

And someday, Schiff may have his day in court as well.

Haha indeed.

***

***

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF GEORGIA TRUMP

