Adam Schiff-For-Brains tries taking victory lap over latest Trump indictment, trips SPECTACULARLY

Did you guys know that if you search the phrase 'pencil neck' in the X/Twitter gif library a bunch of Adam Schiff gifs show up? We're not even kidding. Not sure if it's finally someone at X/Twitter has a sense or humor or the people clipping them do, but it's hilarious.

And all too fitting.

Look at this lawn flamingo trying to take a victory lap around the Georgia indictment ... he even wrote a thread.

With this new Georgia indictment, our democracy and the rule of law will again be put to a test.



And just like the DOJ’s last indictment, what stands out to me is how closely the facts set out in the indictment track the evidence we uncovered on the Jan 6th Committee.



🧵: 1/8 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 15, 2023

Look at us! We're the real heroes! Please, donate money to my crap campaign!

The many Trump phone calls to Republican leaders in AZ, PA, MI, and GA as part of his pressure campaign.



Trump’s badgering of Secretary of State Raffensperger and others.



The resulting danger and death threats to election workers.



2/8 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 15, 2023

He's really milking it. But you guys knew he would.

One of the most astonishing new aspects of this indictment is the unlawful breach of secure voting equipment and voter data in Coffee County, Georgia.



That data was then distributed to other people who were part of the conspiracy.



3/8 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 15, 2023

One of the most astonishing new aspects of this indictment is how Willis is just throwing everything at the wall to see if something, anything will stick.

Ultimately, by bringing a RICO case, the prosecutor in Georgia is demonstrating the sheer breadth of this conspiracy, the number of people it involved, the lengths to which they were willing to go, and the fact that this conspiracy extended well beyond Georgia.



4/8 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 15, 2023

She's actually demonstrating how desperately political the Left has become.

The reason I wanted to present the Georgia hearing for our Jan 6

Committee was because it provided such direct evidence of Trump’s role in the plot.



You don’t have to ask “what did the president know and when did he know it”, when the president is laying it all out in recorded… — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 15, 2023

Is anyone else ready to see Trump with a whole lot of subpoena power? This is gonna be fun ... and Adam is too dense to get it.

So why does yet another indictment matter?



Trump attempted to stay in power after losing his re-election. That has never happened before in our history.



If he is allowed to escape accountability for that, other presidents will attempt to do the same.



6/8 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 15, 2023

Because they really really really want to keep Trump off the ballot. Heck, Ralph Nader admitted as much.

Voters need to know that their vote matters. And elected officials need to know that they are not above the law.



We can’t allow a president to seek to subvert an election and if they succeed, they are president for life. And if they fail, there is no consequence.



That is one… — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 15, 2023

UNLESS those voters voted for Trump or any other Republican.

Donald Trump will have his day in court. Yet again.



So will Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell and others.



And in this case, like any other, the prosecution will have the burden of proof.



A jury will decide. And the country and our democracy will move on.



Just as… — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 15, 2023

And someday, Schiff may have his day in court as well.

Coming from the man who lied to everyone about the Steele Dossier and the origin of FISA warrants.



And he speaks of democracy as if he "wants" to protect it.



Haha. — Simpleton Will Simple (@SimpletonWill) August 15, 2023

Haha indeed.

