Knew IT! Democrat says the quiet part about using indictments to keep Trump from running out LOUD

We all know why Democrats are working so furiously to indict Trump - and it has nothing to do with justice. Oh, sure, there will be a few Republican talking heads who go on about our democracy and other dramatic horse puckey that sounds good when you're trying to pretend you're better than the rest of the people in your party. But the reality is this is all political.

It has been from the beginning.

Even the Kangaroo Court aka January 6th Committee was about politics and how they could keep Trump from running again. They'd be better off just to admit it at this point.

Sort of like Ralph Nader did.

Heh.

Why No Insurrection Charge? Ralph Nader on How Trump Could Still Be Reelected Unless DOJ Acts https://t.co/BTdkvZcuOP — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) August 15, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

HE COULD BE PRESIDENT IF YOU DON'T CHARGE HIM FOR SOMETHING!

From Democracy Now (lol):

Nader says there is a glaring omission in the charges, and says Trump should be additionally charged under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which could bar him from again running for political office due to having “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States.

We see you, Democrats.

We see you, Biden's DOJ.

You're not supposed to say that part out loud. https://t.co/gdUlBQs2WE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 15, 2023

But he did.

Wow, said the quiet part out loud....Lunatic dems are obviously scared — Moegreen (@Bill29487414) August 15, 2023

Obviously. Down the road, we're going to find out what's really happened with all of this (COVID, January 6, the indictments) and it's not going to be a good look for politicians on either side of the aisle. But it will be especially bad for the Democrats.

***

***

