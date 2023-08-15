Knew IT! Democrat says the quiet part about using indictments to keep Trump from running out LOUD

Social justice d-bag DRAGGED for trying to cancel Oliver Anthony over his *checks...
Sam J.
August 15, 2023
Twitchy/SJ

We all know why Democrats are working so furiously to indict Trump - and it has nothing to do with justice. Oh, sure, there will be a few Republican talking heads who go on about our democracy and other dramatic horse puckey that sounds good when you're trying to pretend you're better than the rest of the people in your party. But the reality is this is all political.

It has been from the beginning.

Even the Kangaroo Court aka January 6th Committee was about politics and how they could keep Trump from running again. They'd be better off just to admit it at this point. 

Sort of like Ralph Nader did.

Heh.

HA HA HA HA HA

HE COULD BE PRESIDENT IF YOU DON'T CHARGE HIM FOR SOMETHING!

From Democracy Now (lol):

Nader says there is a glaring omission in the charges, and says Trump should be additionally charged under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which could bar him from again running for political office due to having “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the United States.

We see you, Democrats.

We see you, Biden's DOJ.

But he did.

Obviously. Down the road, we're going to find out what's really happened with all of this (COVID, January 6, the indictments) and it's not going to be a good look for politicians on either side of the aisle. But it will be especially bad for the Democrats.

