Jonathan Turley pours ice cold water on Fani Willis and her political dumpster fire of a prosecution

When you look at this GA indictment, it's just a hot mess of insanity. Sorry, that's an insult to hot messes of insanity everywhere.

If Fani Willis was trying to prove this is all political, she succeeded.

Holy cow.

Jonathan Turley had this to say:

The scope of the alleged conspiracy is massive. Indeed, every call, speech, and tweet appears a criminal step in the conspiracy. District Attorney Fani Willis appears to have elected to charge everything and everyone and let God sort them out. https://t.co/T7RzCJbljR — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 15, 2023

In other words, she's throwing everything INCLUDING the kitchen sink at Trump hoping anything will stick.

That's not justice, that's weaponizing the system.

From Jonathan Turley:

Thus far, the focus has been on the controversial call that Trump had with Georgia officials — a call widely cited as indisputable evidence of an effort at voting fraud. Yet, the call was similar to a settlement discussion, as state officials and the Trump team hashed out their differences and a Trump demand for a statewide recount. Trump had lost the state by less than 12,000 votes. That might be what he meant when he stated, “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.” While others have portrayed the statement as a raw call for fabricating the votes, it seems more likely that Trump was swatting back claims that there was no value to a statewide recount by pointing out that he wouldn’t have to find a statistically high number of votes to change the outcome of the election. It is telling that many politicians and pundits refuse to even acknowledge that obvious alternate meaning.

Politicians, media, and pundits would rather just believe nothing was amiss.

These grievous abuses of power should not be commentated upon as though they are normal or acceptable. These are the actions of of a false and impaired government that verges on dictatorship to preserve power. — Secretariat (@ParkHillsPam) August 15, 2023

Yeah! That's what we said ... this person just said it waaaaay better.

An honest judge would throw out the case — Luis H Ball (@ball1_ball) August 15, 2023

Not holding out a lot of hope for an honest judge at this point.

Willis is so corrupt. I saw her speech last night. She is a disgrace — Jack Robinson (@Rob73287304Jack) August 15, 2023

She is.

She sees this as her MOMENT of power, of truth, of holding that evil man (who you know, helped employ more women and minorities than any other president before him, bug we digress) RESPONSIBLE for being ... evil. This is not about justice, this is about what it can do for her professionally and politically.

And we're not even sorry for saying that.

***

***

