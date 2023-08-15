Rachel Maddow and Hilary Clinton DRAGGED then dragged some MORE for scolding conspiracy...
Trump Slams Biden for 'Smiling' at Hawaii Deaths by Wildfire
Witch-freakin'-HUNT! Receipt-filled thread takes Georgia indictment APART point by ridicul...
New Yorker reports on 'conservative pirates' taking over Park Avenue hotel
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 16: The Robert Kennedy, Jr. interview
CNN sings the praises of the Inflation Reduction Act on its anniversary
BREAKING: Ten indictments handed down in Georgia ... press conference later tonight
Karine Jean-Pierre butchers names of Hawaii's senators
Clown doxxes erratic, pro-DeSantis account @GayPatriot
Laura Loomer outs racist, transphobic, and homophobic 'Max Nordau'
Glenn Greenwald roasts True Conservative™ David French
Fulton Clerk of Superior Court issues statement on 'fictitious document' spreading online
Hillary reminds America that Rachel Maddow will be fawning over a dangerous election...
National Review tells us the song viral sensation Oliver Anthony should have written

Jonathan Turley pours ice cold water on Fani Willis and her political dumpster fire of a prosecution

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:37 AM on August 15, 2023

When you look at this GA indictment, it's just a hot mess of insanity. Sorry, that's an insult to hot messes of insanity everywhere.

If Fani Willis was trying to prove this is all political, she succeeded.

Holy cow.

Jonathan Turley had this to say:

In other words, she's throwing everything INCLUDING the kitchen sink at Trump hoping anything will stick.

That's not justice, that's weaponizing the system.

From Jonathan Turley:

Thus far, the focus has been on the controversial call that Trump had with Georgia officials — a call widely cited as indisputable evidence of an effort at voting fraud. Yet, the call was similar to a settlement discussion, as state officials and the Trump team hashed out their differences and a Trump demand for a statewide recount. Trump had lost the state by less than 12,000 votes. That might be what he meant when he stated, “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.”

While others have portrayed the statement as a raw call for fabricating the votes, it seems more likely that Trump was swatting back claims that there was no value to a statewide recount by pointing out that he wouldn’t have to find a statistically high number of votes to change the outcome of the election. It is telling that many politicians and pundits refuse to even acknowledge that obvious alternate meaning.

Recommended

Witch-freakin'-HUNT! Receipt-filled thread takes Georgia indictment APART point by ridiculous point
Sam J.

Politicians, media, and pundits would rather just believe nothing was amiss.

Yeah! That's what we said ... this person just said it waaaaay better.

Not holding out a lot of hope for an honest judge at this point. 

She is.

She sees this as her MOMENT of power, of truth, of holding that evil man (who you know, helped employ more women and minorities than any other president before him, bug we digress) RESPONSIBLE for being ... evil. This is not about justice, this is about what it can do for her professionally and politically.

And we're not even sorry for saying that.

***

Related:

Rachel Maddow and Hilldawg McCankles (ahem, Hillary Clinton) remind us WHY she lost BIGLY in 2016 (watch)

Witch-freakin'-HUNT! Receipt-filled thread takes Georgia indictment APART point by ridiculous point

Shady AF! Fulton County DA posts (retracts) charges against Trump BEFORE grand jury is done

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: INDICTMENT TRUMP JONATHAN TURLEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Witch-freakin'-HUNT! Receipt-filled thread takes Georgia indictment APART point by ridiculous point
Sam J.
Rachel Maddow and Hilldawg McCankles (ahem, Hillary Clinton) remind us WHY she lost BIGLY in 2016 (watch)
Sam J.
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 16: The Robert Kennedy, Jr. interview
Aaron Walker
Glenn Greenwald roasts True Conservative™ David French
Brett T.
Clown doxxes erratic, pro-DeSantis account @GayPatriot
Brett T.
New Yorker reports on 'conservative pirates' taking over Park Avenue hotel
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Witch-freakin'-HUNT! Receipt-filled thread takes Georgia indictment APART point by ridiculous point Sam J.