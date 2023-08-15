Witch-freakin'-HUNT! Receipt-filled thread takes Georgia indictment APART point by ridiculous point

Welp, Trump has now been indicted ... again. You know, this was sort of shocking the first time, and even mildly shocking the second time, but now that we've seen so many all we can do is look at them for the obvious political ploys they really are. Especially this dumpster fire out of Georgia.

What.

The.

Hell?

It's almost as if Fani Willis threw a bunch of stuff at the wall trying to get something, anything to stick. Case in point, check out this thread highlighting what this latest indictment has actually made illegal:

Things that are now illegal according to the Georgia indictment:



- Asking people for phone numbers

- Reserving rooms in a Capitol building

- Telling people to watch TV

- Getting people to attend legislative hearings. pic.twitter.com/H2oQPXu4OM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 15, 2023

Asking for phone numbers? Reserving rooms in a Capitol building? TELLING PEOPLE TO WATCH TV.

Bro, we're all getting charged at this rate.

Wait, it gets better (worse):

More things that are now illegal according to the indictment:



- Holding meetings

- Calling people

- Asking people to call special sessions of legislatures

- Setting up phone calls pic.twitter.com/y2XiVCWzy9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 15, 2023

Welp, this editor is DEFINITELY hosed now.

Calling people?

Dammit, why didn't Fani TELL US this was illegal?!

- Getting contact information for people

- Sending emails

- Observing signature match audits on mail in ballots

- Asking people to speed up signature match audits.



Things that people are now being charged for. pic.twitter.com/F4D24HS0kg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 15, 2023

Sending emails.

Lock. Us. Up.

Gotta be kidding with this.

More:



- Telling people that there may have been voter fraud

- Telling people to watch RSBN

- Discussing the election on a phone call

- Offering to provide election worker Ruby Freeman with protection pic.twitter.com/hZFq4LmfMB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 15, 2023

Tell us this is all politically driven without telling us this is all politically driven.

***

***

