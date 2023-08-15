Witch-freakin'-HUNT! Receipt-filled thread takes Georgia indictment APART point by ridiculous point

New Yorker reports on 'conservative pirates' taking over Park Avenue hotel
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on August 15, 2023
Twitchy

Welp, Trump has now been indicted ... again. You know, this was sort of shocking the first time, and even mildly shocking the second time, but now that we've seen so many all we can do is look at them for the obvious political ploys they really are. Especially this dumpster fire out of Georgia.

What.

The.

Hell?

It's almost as if Fani Willis threw a bunch of stuff at the wall trying to get something, anything to stick. Case in point, check out this thread highlighting what this latest indictment has actually made illegal:

Asking for phone numbers? Reserving rooms in a Capitol building? TELLING PEOPLE TO WATCH TV.

Bro, we're all getting charged at this rate.

Wait, it gets better (worse):

Welp, this editor is DEFINITELY hosed now.

Calling people?

Dammit, why didn't Fani TELL US this was illegal?!

Sending emails.

Lock. Us. Up.

Gotta be kidding with this.

Tell us this is all politically driven without telling us this is all politically driven.

***

***

