The Three Possible Reasons MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Totally Missed Joe Biden’s OBVIOUS Mental Decline

President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline has been obvious for YEARS. There was a huge effort by the legacy media to ignore it, cover it up or attack those who told the truth about it. When Biden lost the presidential debate to Donald Trump, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats knew they were about to lose the White House to Trump if Biden stayed in the race. You know the rest of the story.

However, there are still some TV talking heads trying to maintain the utter nonsense they never noticed Biden’s unmissable mental slide.

One of those hacks is MNBC’s Joe Scarborough. (WATCH)

Joe Scarborough says he never saw Biden's cognitive decline.



The MSBNC host insisted, "He was as sharp as anyone I’ve spoken to..." pic.twitter.com/Tl1dNTnAUi — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) January 16, 2025

If this video would have played longer, you would have heard the man they were speaking to contradict Scarborough, saying that world leaders saw Biden differently. — 1Cross4Country (@1Cross4Country) January 16, 2025

I loved the guest saying right after “well, you’re the only one then” — Combat Sleeping (@CombatSleeping) January 16, 2025

Yes, the entire world saw this, except for Scarborough and a few others. Wow, what an exclusive group!

Biden’s mental slippage has been on posters’ radars for the last five or six years.

He has to be lying. Biden's decline was obvious in 2020. — Jeff H (@politicswarblog) January 16, 2025

I knew on the campaign trail in 2019. Anyone familiar with Alzheimer’s saw all the signs. Home almost every weekend. No nighttime speech. He is lying or retarded — DelawareRed (@RedDelaware) January 16, 2025

Campaigning from his basement should have given it away. — Gnonomous (@gcaintx) January 16, 2025

There’s really only three explanations for Scarborough missing what basically everyone else was seeing.

The first is blindness. Here we go!

Joe Scarborough should get his eyes checked. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) January 16, 2025

Come on, man. A blind man could see it. — Brutus (@21Quebec) January 16, 2025

If we all saw it from halfway around the damn world how could they not see is their eyes decorations or ... — Zahirwesley (@Zahirwesley1) January 16, 2025

Did he open his EYES during these meetings?!? — Not Doug Bell (@NotDougBell22) January 16, 2025

Time to head back to LensCrafters — Dive Bar Philosopher (@SoftailHD2005) January 16, 2025

Joe Scarborough at the White House..... pic.twitter.com/V9e3kXVvsF — D B Livin (@SwampYankee401) January 16, 2025

The second and more troubling reason is that Scarborough also has the same cognitive issues as President Joe Biden.

Take it away, guys!

Joe Scarborough should himself be checked out by Dr's who specialize in frontal lobe dementia. He clearly has lost his mind. This recent comment is well beyond his normal level of bs and lies. He's clearly mentally ill someone get him help. — Really, Seriously (@backtobackdawgs) January 16, 2025

Maybe Scarborough has dementia then. — John Wisniewski (@WhiskeyMD247365) January 16, 2025

So, did Scarborough's mental decline start when he joined MSDNC or when he left his wife for Mika? — Randy Bashore (@RandyBashore) January 16, 2025

The most likely reason is that Scarborough is simply a huge liar.

Look at this!

Obviously He is lying — George Erickson (@GeorgeEKson) January 16, 2025

Oh, for God sake, Joe - come clean already. Why are you still lying? There’s no reason for it. — Ghost Whisperer ~~~ (@me78653754) January 16, 2025

We’re going to go with the third option - Joe Scarborough is a liar. Seeing that Scarborough works for MSNBC, where lying is essentially a work requirement, it makes even more sense that lying is the answer. Now quit it, Joe! You’re not fooling anyone!