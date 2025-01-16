Dana Perino Buries Biden's 'Farewell Speech' in the Graveyard of Hypocrisy and Gaslighting
Adam Kinzinger Says if Trump 'Abandons' Ukraine it Will Be Worse Than Afghanistan
Claim to Flame: Hunter Biden’s California Wildfire-Consumed Paintings Spark Funny Art Spec...
Joe Biden Warns Us Against the Tech Bros (i.e., Elon Musk) in Farewell...
State Senator: If There Are Freeloaders in the US, It's the Top 1...
Kamala Harris Thanks the Leadership of Joe Biden for the Ceasefire and Hostage...
CBS News Says Insurance Rates Are Skyrocketing Because of Climate Change
VIP
CNN's Jake Tapper Introduces Biden's Farewell Address With the 'Since the Civil War'...
Trump’s CIA Director Nominee Calls Out Adam Schiff for the Laptop Story
Backstabbing Besties: Jill Biden Mad Nancy Pelosi Choose Money and Power Over Friendship...
COPE and SEETHE: Antifascist Podcaster Is SO MAD About Pete Hegseth He Wants...
Adam Schiff Begs Pam Bondi to Stop Trump Making Fun of His ‘Watermelon...
CNN Poll: Biden Leaves Office With His Approval Rating at Its Lowest
Phase One of Hostage Release to Include TWO of THREE Cherished American Captives...

The Three Possible Reasons MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough Totally Missed Joe Biden’s OBVIOUS Mental Decline

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:12 AM on January 16, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline has been obvious for YEARS. There was a huge effort by the legacy media to ignore it, cover it up or attack those who told the truth about it. When Biden lost the presidential debate to Donald Trump, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats knew they were about to lose the White House to Trump if Biden stayed in the race. You know the rest of the story.

Advertisement

However, there are still some TV talking heads trying to maintain the utter nonsense they never noticed Biden’s unmissable mental slide.

One of those hacks is MNBC’s Joe Scarborough. (WATCH)

Yes, the entire world saw this, except for Scarborough and a few others. Wow, what an exclusive group!

Biden’s mental slippage has been on posters’ radars for the last five or six years.

Recommended

Dana Perino Buries Biden's 'Farewell Speech' in the Graveyard of Hypocrisy and Gaslighting
Doug P.
Advertisement

There’s really only three explanations for Scarborough missing what basically everyone else was seeing.

The first is blindness. Here we go!

The second and more troubling reason is that Scarborough also has the same cognitive issues as President Joe Biden.

Take it away, guys!

Advertisement

The most likely reason is that Scarborough is simply a huge liar.

Look at this!

We’re going to go with the third option - Joe Scarborough is a liar. Seeing that Scarborough works for MSNBC, where lying is essentially a work requirement, it makes even more sense that lying is the answer. Now quit it, Joe! You’re not fooling anyone!

Tags: FAKE NEWS JOE BIDEN JOE SCARBOROUGH LIAR LIES MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dana Perino Buries Biden's 'Farewell Speech' in the Graveyard of Hypocrisy and Gaslighting
Doug P.
Adam Schiff Begs Pam Bondi to Stop Trump Making Fun of His ‘Watermelon Head’ in Hilarious Parody Video
Warren Squire
Trump’s CIA Director Nominee Calls Out Adam Schiff for the Laptop Story
Brett T.
Claim to Flame: Hunter Biden’s California Wildfire-Consumed Paintings Spark Funny Art Speculation
Warren Squire
'Pure Savage!' GOP Rep Uses His Phone to Test Witness' Claim SSA Telework Improved Customer Service
Doug P.
Joe Biden Warns Us Against the Tech Bros (i.e., Elon Musk) in Farewell Address
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dana Perino Buries Biden's 'Farewell Speech' in the Graveyard of Hypocrisy and Gaslighting Doug P.
Advertisement