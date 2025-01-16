Farewell Tyrants! Biden Aligns with Harris Against Americans’ Constitutional Speech and Press Rights

Don Lemon Has Trouble Accepting Trump’s Pivotal Role in Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:03 AM on January 16, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden gave his farewell address Wednesday. In that speech, he expressed a tyrannical desire to destroy Americans’ Constitutional rights of freedom of speech, freedom of the press and to peaceably assemble - three rights citizens exercise every day on social media sites like X and Facebook. This echoed a similar freedom-hating speech Kamala Harris had delivered at an earlier time.

You can view the speeches side-by-side here. (WATCH)

It’s pretty clear if Harris had won the White House she would have used the full force of the government to go after social media sites where Americans gather to debate and share ideas.

Silencing and punishing the platforms and people who run afoul of the Democrat Party’s approved narratives and lies seems to be a recurring theme and goal. (WATCH)

When you hear Democrats applying words and phrases like ‘punish’ and ‘hold accountable’ for speech you know you made the right choice voting for President-Elect Donald Trump.

It’s scary to imagine where our country would be right now if Elon Musk had never purchased Twitter and transformed it into X.

Democrats and their ‘journalists’ in the legacy media are in panic mode right now. That they’re afraid of Americans fully-realizing and exercising our rights only proves kicking Kamala Harris to the political curb was the correct choice.

