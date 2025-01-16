Farewell Tyrants! Biden Aligns with Harris Against Americans’ Constitutional Speech and Press Rights

President Joe Biden gave his farewell address Wednesday. In that speech, he expressed a tyrannical desire to destroy Americans’ Constitutional rights of freedom of speech, freedom of the press and to peaceably assemble - three rights citizens exercise every day on social media sites like X and Facebook. This echoed a similar freedom-hating speech Kamala Harris had delivered at an earlier time.

You can view the speeches side-by-side here. (WATCH)

LEFT: Biden calls for free speech crackdowns on social media.



RIGHT: Kamala calls for free speech crackdowns on social media.



If Trump didn’t win, this is what would’ve been in store for free speech in America. pic.twitter.com/oehMDB4kYo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 16, 2025

She referred to Free Speech as a PRIVILEGE (not a right) that she should be able to revoke if someone "abuses their privilege".



We REALLY dodged a bullet. — melanie haber 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) January 16, 2025

Oh no doubt. The authoritarianism would have been off the hook because that would mean they did in fact find a way to fix every election. No holds barred had that happened. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 16, 2025

It’s pretty clear if Harris had won the White House she would have used the full force of the government to go after social media sites where Americans gather to debate and share ideas.

Silencing and punishing the platforms and people who run afoul of the Democrat Party’s approved narratives and lies seems to be a recurring theme and goal. (WATCH)

That’s exactly what they want. Prison for your social media posts. pic.twitter.com/0uopTdq57c — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 16, 2025

This is how Democrats think they don’t want the American people to have free speech.



If Americans cannot speak freely, the Democrats cannot keep control and rule the way they wish they could — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) January 16, 2025

Freedom of speech indeed won in the last election. Thank God! — Joy Hattula (@HattulaJoy) January 16, 2025

What is it that Elon says?



"If you are wondering who the bad guys are, its the ones that are trying to put you in jail for posting memes." — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) January 16, 2025

When you hear Democrats applying words and phrases like ‘punish’ and ‘hold accountable’ for speech you know you made the right choice voting for President-Elect Donald Trump.

It’s scary to imagine where our country would be right now if Elon Musk had never purchased Twitter and transformed it into X.

Thank goodness for X! Who knows what would have happened this election if we didn’t have a platform like X to showcase all the lies and manipulations from the Left. — Natradamus (@natradamus00) January 16, 2025

Trump has saved us in more ways than we’ll ever know. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 16, 2025

If he hadn’t won, this country would be sinking further into a very dark place, — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 16, 2025

He did, and on this front, with a whole lot of help from Elon Musk. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 16, 2025

Democrats and their ‘journalists’ in the legacy media are in panic mode right now. That they’re afraid of Americans fully-realizing and exercising our rights only proves kicking Kamala Harris to the political curb was the correct choice.