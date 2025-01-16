Don Lemon Has Trouble Accepting Trump’s Pivotal Role in Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are having a hard time with the news that President-Elect Donald Trump played the pivotal role of securing a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal. Former CNN anchor, Don Lemon, isn’t handling that news well at all.

Check out this video. Lemon also squeezes out a hilarious lie, so listen for it. (WATCH)

Foreign policy analyst Rula Jebreal tells Don Lemon that she has direct information indicating Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, was responsible for securing the ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/Bgmbj3jVdp — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) January 15, 2025

The most ridiculous of this video 😂



Eula Jabreal-“I’m in the business of telling the truth.”



Lemon-“Same.” — Cassie Nguyen (@cass_nguyen_) January 16, 2025

“I’m in the business of telling the truth” and he says SAME …LOL.

Thanks I needed that laugh. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) January 15, 2025

Here's more of the interview. (WATCH)

Cope and seethe, Lemon pic.twitter.com/dAbSi8HWjU — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) January 16, 2025

“I’m not saying your wrong” but we don’t want the people knowing the truth around here lmaoooo dude is Tony the Tiger of TDS — Stephanie Matich (@steph_rm64) January 16, 2025

"Im talking about what people will say"



translation: 'I'm talking about what I want to believe and I will do my best to convince people of' — badbake (@badbake_offgrid) January 16, 2025

LOL. I don’t know who this chick is but she sounds way too smart to be on his show. — Mike Lowry (@Mlowry77) January 16, 2025

I guess Don also forgets that Trump insisted this be done before he takes office. — michellegirl (@mmmichellegirl) January 16, 2025

Lemon says he’s worried about what people will say. There’s nothing stopping him from telling those mixed-up people the truth when they credit Biden instead of Trump. He just doesn’t want to share the truth because he doesn’t want to credit Trump, it’s that simple. So silly!

Hahahaha Don’s brain is working overtime to try and give Biden some credit. Anybody with common sense knows it was the pressure and unpredictability of Trump that forced Israel and Hamas to agree on a deal. Biden can’t even put two sentences together without a teleprompter.… — Nick (@nikesmtx) January 16, 2025

These pricks just cannot accept good things that happen because of Trump. But I hope they keep going, as they will be unelectable mid-terms and into the future. — Li Qian 🇮🇱 (@Reddi1Ellis) January 16, 2025

Lemon Live at 5?



Is that REALLY the name of his show..? 😳😬 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) January 15, 2025

Yes, Lemon’s ‘show’ from his living room is really called Live at 5. It’s hilarious that he and his guest are wringing their hands over giving credit where it is due, because Trump’s not their favorite person. Repeat after us: ‘Thank you, President-Elect Donald Trump!’