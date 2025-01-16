Don Lemon Has Trouble Accepting Trump’s Pivotal Role in Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Deal

Farewell Tyrants! Biden Aligns with Harris Against Americans’ Constitutional Speech and Pr...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:52 AM on January 16, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are having a hard time with the news that President-Elect Donald Trump played the pivotal role of securing a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal. Former CNN anchor, Don Lemon, isn’t handling that news well at all.

Check out this video. Lemon also squeezes out a hilarious lie, so listen for it. (WATCH)

Here's more of the interview. (WATCH)

Lemon says he’s worried about what people will say. There’s nothing stopping him from telling those mixed-up people the truth when they credit Biden instead of Trump. He just doesn’t want to share the truth because he doesn’t want to credit Trump, it’s that simple. So silly!

Yes, Lemon’s ‘show’ from his living room is really called Live at 5. It’s hilarious that he and his guest are wringing their hands over giving credit where it is due, because Trump’s not their favorite person. Repeat after us: ‘Thank you, President-Elect Donald Trump!’

