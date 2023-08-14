Scott Presler proves point by brutal point that in Biden's America, Americans always come LAST

Biden sat on a lovely, calm beach as Hawaii burned and said, 'no comment' when asked about the rising death toll and the mainstream media let it go. As they always do when Biden puts Americans and their needs out of sight, out of mind.

On that note, Scott Presler put together a fairly damning tweet about what it means for Americans under President Joe Biden ...

And that Americans always come LAST.

Not that this is unique to Biden (see any Democrat), but it is so glaringly obvious (and obnoxious) with Ukraine right now.

Take a gander:

We’re sending billions to Ukraine;



we gifted billions worth of military equipment to the Taliban;



& we’re spending billions on illegal aliens.



Meanwhile, Maui burns, bridges collapse, & our border leaks like a sieve.



Under Joe Biden & democrats, Americans always come last. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 13, 2023

Americans always come last.

Especially Americans who disagree with them.

Preach Scott. You’d think more Americans would realize this and would be fed up with always being last. — Ms. G  (@G__Tweets__) August 13, 2023

You'd think.

It’s hard to launder money in the states. — PatriotLAA (@LoriAll13493796) August 13, 2023

*cough cough*

Because of course.

maybe we should hire Zelensky to make a plea for money for Hawaii...That should work — Carla Bonney Pronoun: "ProudAmerican" (@artsurfer) August 14, 2023

HA HA HA HA.

There it is.

Don’t forget about the rampant homelessness — dirky diggler (@Dirky_Diggler) August 13, 2023

It just gets 'better and better.'

Or worse and worse.

