Scott Presler proves point by brutal point that in Biden's America, Americans always come LAST

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:06 PM on August 14, 2023
Twitter

Biden sat on a lovely, calm beach as Hawaii burned and said, 'no comment' when asked about the rising death toll and the mainstream media let it go. As they always do when Biden puts Americans and their needs out of sight, out of mind. 

On that note, Scott Presler put together a fairly damning tweet about what it means for Americans under President Joe Biden ...

And that Americans always come LAST.

Not that this is unique to Biden (see any Democrat), but it is so glaringly obvious (and obnoxious) with Ukraine right now.

Take a gander:

Americans always come last.

Especially Americans who disagree with them.

You'd think.

*cough cough*

Biden post about being 'LASER FOCUSED' on Hawaii aid following his NO COMMENT debacle does not go well
ArtistAngie

Because of course.

HA HA HA HA.

There it is.

It just gets 'better and better.'

Or worse and worse.

***

But BLM is ok: Check out grossly BIASED statements Trump's Jan. 6 judge made about Jan 6 (thread)

Aaron Rupar THINKS he's helping Hunter Biden with this tweet but he's NOT, like at all and LOL

AOC's rationale for WHY people loot and how it's not THEIR fault they keep looting is a HUMDINGER (watch)

