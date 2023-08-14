AOC's rationale for WHY people loot and how it's not THEIR fault they keep looting is a HUMDINGER (watch)

Gotta love how AOC continues to stick to her talking points no matter how stupid they really are. We've gotta give it to her, nobody is as consistent in their stupidity as she is. Kudos, Sandy.

Eric Swalwell is a close second and we're seeing Dan Goldman surpass Ilhan Omar, but nobody beats AOC.

Like her explanation for why people are looting.

Watch this - you'll laugh:

AOC on why people loot (2020):



“They are put in a position where they feel like they need to shoplift some bread or go hungry that night.” pic.twitter.com/Brv8OsjJ5X — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 14, 2023

Look at that.

Not only does she say they're stealing to have something to eat FOR THEIR CHILD, but she claims they've been 'put in a position' implying it's not their fault they have to shoplift to eat. And you know, those Louis Vuitton bags are rich in vitamins and minerals.

iPhones are edible? — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) August 14, 2023

And so delicious.

Apple. Get it?

They just wanted some fresh fruits from the Apple Store — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 14, 2023

Last time I checked, purses were not edible. Ladies, can you tell me the nutritional value of the average Gucci bag? pic.twitter.com/PfEy67cpaT — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) August 14, 2023

But smash and grabs aren't happening at the grocery stores.

They are happening in stores selling jewelry, electronics, sneakers, & dress clothing.

They aren't poor or underprivileged people trying to stay alive. They're punks stealing. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) August 14, 2023

And THAT'S the real tell. If these degenerates were actually stealing to eat, there would be far more grocery stores being robbed.

The liberal left has to lie or they can’t be liberal left. — Mike Lester (@MikeLester) August 14, 2023

It's like, all they know how to do.

I’ve never had some Nordstrom’s jacket & pants for dinner. Is that with or without ketchup? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 14, 2023

KETCHUP?!

Heathen.

Mustard ONLY.

***

Related:

Pathetic Jamie Raskin says OK FINE, Hunter Biden did a lot of unlawful and wrong stuff ... BUUUT TRUMP

WTF?! John Hayward's merciless take on sociopath Biden having 'no comment' on Hawaii is straight-fire

Promise?! Democrat/Lefty parents threatening to leave Florida over 'Parental Rights' BACKFIRES