AOC's rationale for WHY people loot and how it's not THEIR fault they keep looting is a HUMDINGER (watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:26 AM on August 14, 2023

Gotta love how AOC continues to stick to her talking points no matter how stupid they really are. We've gotta give it to her, nobody is as consistent in their stupidity as she is. Kudos, Sandy.

Eric Swalwell is a close second and we're seeing Dan Goldman surpass Ilhan Omar, but nobody beats AOC.

Like her explanation for why people are looting.

Watch this - you'll laugh:

Look at that.

Not only does she say they're stealing to have something to eat FOR THEIR CHILD, but she claims they've been 'put in a position' implying it's not their fault they have to shoplift to eat. And you know, those Louis Vuitton bags are rich in vitamins and minerals.

And so delicious.

Apple. Get it?

And THAT'S the real tell. If these degenerates were actually stealing to eat, there would be far more grocery stores being robbed. 

It's like, all they know how to do.

KETCHUP?! 

Heathen.

Mustard ONLY.

***

Tags: DEMOCRATS LOOTERS LOOTING AOC

