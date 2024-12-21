Report: Boy Rubs Himself With Lotion in Girls' Locker Room to 'Prevent Chafing'
GENDER BIAS: End Wokeness Points Out Misleading Graphic on Homelessness

Amy Curtis
December 21, 2024
ImgFlip

We're used to gender bias in media reporting, and we're also used to the Left not being able to define what a woman is until it's politically expedient to do so. But sometimes the bias is so glaring you can't ignore it.

Like this:

Yeah, who are the other 3/4ths?

Men.

That's who.

Nailed it.

Priorities.

It's the 'climate change hits women and minorities hardest' trope all over again.

They do know how twisted this is. That's why they do it.

Convenient, no?

It is. Right up until it isn't.

Probably.

Don't you know homeless men are still really privileged? Or something.

Orwell would be proud.

Weird how the 'equity' and 'equality' activists don't push for equal numbers in this -- or in dangerous professions like logging, isn't it?

It sure was.

Swing and a miss.

They do not really care about homelessness.

