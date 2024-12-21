GENDER BIAS: End Wokeness Points Out Misleading Graphic on Homelessness

We're used to gender bias in media reporting, and we're also used to the Left not being able to define what a woman is until it's politically expedient to do so. But sometimes the bias is so glaring you can't ignore it.

Like this:

Who are the other 3/4ths? pic.twitter.com/qUYgXdQHAz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 21, 2024

Yeah, who are the other 3/4ths?

Men.

That's who.

Nailed it.

Men. Many are veterans. Meanwhile, our government gives illegals free housing. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 21, 2024

Priorities.

Reminds me of how Hillary Clinton said that women were the ones that suffered the most in war because they lost their husbands, brothers, fathers, and sons. — Christina Dunigan (@ChristinaD9752) December 21, 2024

It's the 'climate change hits women and minorities hardest' trope all over again.

The people who write these articles have absolutely no touch with Reality. How do they not see how twisted this is. — Just here for the truth (@Herefortruth87) December 21, 2024

They do know how twisted this is. That's why they do it.

Oh, now they know what a woman is? 🤦‍♂️ — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) December 21, 2024

Convenient, no?

I thought gender was a social construct — Mayson Burch (@anticatlady) December 21, 2024

It is. Right up until it isn't.

Transgender women of color? https://t.co/GbjB9P607S — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) December 21, 2024

Probably.

Apparently it's unfashionable to have sympathy for or desire to help men, only to blame us for everything. https://t.co/jyRfJWLBqI — Bill Cyrus (@BillMCyrus) December 21, 2024

Don't you know homeless men are still really privileged? Or something.

‘All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others’ https://t.co/60GCGhKHnN — saviourofhaha (@saviourofhaha) December 21, 2024

Orwell would be proud.

We need equality here, folks! We can't stop fighting until 2 in 4 are women. Patriarchy in homelessness must end! https://t.co/gzTgvX6QFC — Eve (@BasedAndBitchy) December 21, 2024

Weird how the 'equity' and 'equality' activists don't push for equal numbers in this -- or in dangerous professions like logging, isn't it?

Lol was that headline supposed to show sympathy to woman https://t.co/3GQhdGqPe5 — This is Me (@EpodNeo) December 21, 2024

It sure was.

Swing and a miss.

So is this publication admitting that women need more help because nature does not expect them to be self sufficient like men?



If they merely cared about homelessness, why would they only emphasize twenty-five percent of the problem? https://t.co/xQ1XablfCl — Intrepid Education (@Intrepid_Edu) December 21, 2024

They do not really care about homelessness.