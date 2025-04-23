Former Biden NatSec Adviser's Take on Trump's First 100 Days Is Weapons Grade Projection

What a Difference a Day Makes! Two Headlines Posted 24 Hours Apart Show...
Doug P. | 2:21 PM on April 23, 2025
meme

When it comes to foreign policy, few have been more consistently wrong than Jake Sullivan. Here's just one example of his prowess in the field and ability to read the room:

And you know what happened during Biden's four years in the White House along with whoever was actually in charge of things.

Sullivan is now offering an assessment of the first 100 days of Trump's second term and it's a self-unaware doozy:

Wow, if we could harness the power of all the projection in that comment the world's energy problems would be solved for generations. 

Former national security adviser Jake Sullivan slammed President Trump in a new interview, calling the first 100 days of his second term an “unadulterated disaster.” 

“And it’s not just about the policy. It’s that President Trump and his team have gone at the core American advantages in the world and systematically tried to dismantle them,” said Sullivan, who served in the Biden administration, during a Tuesday appearance on the “MeidasTouch” podcast.

Sullivan obviously knew that the MeidasTouch podcast would offer zero pushback. 

Sullivan is a "disaster" expert, that's for sure.

The Dems really hope nobody remembers all that stuff.

And Team Biden opened the border on day one and subsequently allowed millions and millions of people to stream into the country illegally, but of course Sullivan and the Dems don't consider that a "disaster" because it was done intentionally.

Senator Mike Lee summed up Sullivan's comments this way:

Bingo!

