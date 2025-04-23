Former Biden NatSec Adviser's Take on Trump's First 100 Days Is Weapons Grade Projection

When it comes to foreign policy, few have been more consistently wrong than Jake Sullivan. Here's just one example of his prowess in the field and ability to read the room:

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan:



"The Middle East is quieter today than it has been in two decades."



This was on September 29th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/7v9ejJane3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 14, 2024

And you know what happened during Biden's four years in the White House along with whoever was actually in charge of things.

Sullivan is now offering an assessment of the first 100 days of Trump's second term and it's a self-unaware doozy:

Biden national security adviser: Trump first 100 days in office "unadulterated disaster" https://t.co/WmMCYgPKyH — The Hill (@thehill) April 23, 2025

Wow, if we could harness the power of all the projection in that comment the world's energy problems would be solved for generations.

Former national security adviser Jake Sullivan slammed President Trump in a new interview, calling the first 100 days of his second term an “unadulterated disaster.” “And it’s not just about the policy. It’s that President Trump and his team have gone at the core American advantages in the world and systematically tried to dismantle them,” said Sullivan, who served in the Biden administration, during a Tuesday appearance on the “MeidasTouch” podcast.

Sullivan obviously knew that the MeidasTouch podcast would offer zero pushback.

If fairness he would know about disasters. He spent 4 years with Biden. — Cash pay is the future PT, DPT (@cashptfuture) April 23, 2025

Sullivan is a "disaster" expert, that's for sure.

they literally covered up bidens dementia and an entire family so corrupt they needed preemptive unconditional pardons going back to January 1 , 2014 .. and still the mainstream media showed no interest into why that happened https://t.co/1oxWizCyi5 — zuzupetals09 (@zuzupetals09) April 23, 2025

The Dems really hope nobody remembers all that stuff.

The Afghanistan withdrawal was a disaster. Not one person was fired. — JacobWi 🇺🇸 (@parallelprank) April 23, 2025

And Team Biden opened the border on day one and subsequently allowed millions and millions of people to stream into the country illegally, but of course Sullivan and the Dems don't consider that a "disaster" because it was done intentionally.

Senator Mike Lee summed up Sullivan's comments this way:

Best Trump endorsement ever https://t.co/k2iQELnlxg — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 23, 2025

Bingo!