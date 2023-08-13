Promise?! Democrat/Lefty parents threatening to leave Florida over 'Parental Rights' BACKFIRES

Say it ain't SO! Democrats are threatening to leave Florida over parents having rights? OH NO! Whatever will Florida do without a bunch of bossy, nosey, frothy-mouthed, groomers around to lecture people about why we should allow small children to destroy their bodies and sterilize themselves because they think they were born in the wrong body?!

Seriously, they say this as if it's a bad thing.

A new study of Florida residents says most of the state's parents who are registered Democrats have considered leaving the state due to the Parental Rights in Education Act, and the Florida GOP is urging them to leave.https://t.co/FzRf94hhnq — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 13, 2023

And the Florida GOP is urging them to leave.

Good.

From the Washington Examiner:

A new study of Florida residents says most of the state's parents who are registered Democrats have considered leaving the state due to the Parental Rights in Education Act, and the Florida GOP is urging them to leave. Dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics despite containing no reference to a specific sexual orientation, the act banned classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity through third grade. The law was later expanded to include all grades. Liberal pundits and Democratic politicians loudly decried the law, saying its provisions are harmful to gay and transgender youth.

Well ... bye.

Heh.

He's right you know.

Fastest way out of Florida. pic.twitter.com/RgBB4YFtAt — David 🇺🇸🐊 #FloridaStrong (@Fl0ridaBoy74) August 13, 2023

What a HELPER. A map and everything.

Good. More room for normals. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 13, 2023

Go back to NYC. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) August 13, 2023

Red states need to pass more laws to force the Communists to leave. Pass them at every level of government. Start locally. — filius libertate (@jasoncharles83) August 13, 2023

Winner winner chicken dinner.

