Promise?! Democrat/Lefty parents threatening to leave Florida over 'Parental Rights' BACKFIRES

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on August 13, 2023

Say it ain't SO! Democrats are threatening to leave Florida over parents having rights? OH NO! Whatever will Florida do without a bunch of bossy, nosey, frothy-mouthed, groomers around to lecture people about why we should allow small children to destroy their bodies and sterilize themselves because they think they were born in the wrong body?! 

Seriously, they say this as if it's a bad thing.

And the Florida GOP is urging them to leave.

Good.

From the Washington Examiner:

A new study of Florida residents says most of the state's parents who are registered Democrats have considered leaving the state due to the Parental Rights in Education Act, and the Florida GOP is urging them to leave.

Dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics despite containing no reference to a specific sexual orientation, the act banned classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity through third grade. The law was later expanded to include all grades. Liberal pundits and Democratic politicians loudly decried the law, saying its provisions are harmful to gay and transgender youth.

Well ... bye.

Heh.

He's right you know.

Tags: FLORIDA PARENTS RIGHTS DESANTIS

