Ted Lieu brags about how the DIMMEST and dumbest Democrats are coming for Clarence Thomas and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on August 13, 2023
Fuzzy Chimp

Boy oh boy, Democrats sure like saying, 'No one is above the law,' as they ignore Biden and his corrupt, foul, lying, cheating, dead-beat of a dad, degenerate, drug-addicted son. They really showed us how much they buy into that saying by appointing Weiss ... but that's another story.

Seems Ted Lieu and several other not-so-bright Democrats in Congress want the same DOJ pretending Hunter didn't really do anything (but oops, he did so now they're doing something about it but not really) to investigate Clarence Thomas.

For violations of ethics.

Heh.

HA.

HA HA HA.

Dude.

AOC herself has some explainin' to do when it comes to ethics violations. 

Hank Johnson thought an island would capsize if too many people were on it.

Nadler can't figure out where his belt should go and Raskin ... is Raskin.

They are not bringing their brightest and best to this whole request.

Even Nina Turner knows this is stupid.

FuzzyChimp

Seriously. 

No no no, just the justice who makes them adhere to the Constitution.

They don't want any of the others investigated.

Duh.

