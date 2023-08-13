Ted Lieu brags about how the DIMMEST and dumbest Democrats are coming for Clarence Thomas and LOL

Boy oh boy, Democrats sure like saying, 'No one is above the law,' as they ignore Biden and his corrupt, foul, lying, cheating, dead-beat of a dad, degenerate, drug-addicted son. They really showed us how much they buy into that saying by appointing Weiss ... but that's another story.

Seems Ted Lieu and several other not-so-bright Democrats in Congress want the same DOJ pretending Hunter didn't really do anything (but oops, he did so now they're doing something about it but not really) to investigate Clarence Thomas.

For violations of ethics.

Heh.

HA.

HA HA HA.

No one is above the law: not Members of Congress, not the President, and not Justice Clarence Thomas.



Today @AOC @RepJerryNadler @RepHankJohnson @RepRaskin and I requested the DOJ to investigate Justice Thomas’ alleged staggering violations of the Ethics of Government Act. https://t.co/3JuBHKjKQY — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 11, 2023

Dude.

AOC herself has some explainin' to do when it comes to ethics violations.

Hank Johnson thought an island would capsize if too many people were on it.

Nadler can't figure out where his belt should go and Raskin ... is Raskin.

They are not bringing their brightest and best to this whole request.

Ted Lieu is a doofus https://t.co/8OaFJxd7BK — Nina Turner (@ImproperOpinion) August 12, 2023

Even Nina Turner knows this is stupid.

Stop lying. Clearly MANY people are above the law. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) August 11, 2023

Then Joe Biden, the product sold by Hunter Biden, means they both should be in jail. Guess someone is above the law. 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Colorado Native 007 (@CONative007) August 12, 2023

Scraping the bottom of the barrel with these five clowns. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) August 11, 2023

Seriously.

I guess we need to take a close look at them all then, huh, Teddy?!https://t.co/5JLIAFmelI — THMD (@thancockMD) August 12, 2023

No no no, just the justice who makes them adhere to the Constitution.

They don't want any of the others investigated.

Duh.

***

***

