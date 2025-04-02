Cory Booker’s Record 25 Hour Filibuster Overshadowed by Dem Party’s All-Time Low 21% Approval Rating

Democrats are applauding Senator Cory Booker for using a ‘relic of Jim Crow’ to go on a 25 hour rant in the Senate. Booker used the filibuster for his marathon speech that started Monday night. That’s a lot of time to fill. But, it’s what Booker didn’t fill that time with that has Republicans on X talking.

Cory Booker spoke for over 24 hours straight but didn’t condemn vandalism, arson or terror attacks on Tesla vehicles and dealerships by Democrats.



Must’ve run out of time. pic.twitter.com/JfOMS2cSfh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 1, 2025

Thank you, Senator Booker, for standing up for the American people. pic.twitter.com/YJwymR8PDM — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) April 2, 2025

Democrats are celebrating the release of a whole lot of hot air.

Booker thinks he’s accomplished something great but it’s just a footnote that will soon be forgotten. Commenters lay it all out.

That's a day he'll never get back, accomplished nothing, and was likely only watched by 10% of the 21% that still somehow think the Democratic Party is not insane.



It'll make some great memes though. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 1, 2025

Idk if you watched the end, but it was pretty clear that he thought he’d just made an historic speech that would live on in the hearts and minds of Americans for a generation — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 1, 2025

😆🤣 So sad I missed it. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 1, 2025

You didn’t miss anything.

Posters say the daylong Democrat drone only highlights the party’s love for grand, meaningless moments. They say it would’ve been a perfect time for Dems to apologize for the illegal alien invasion Biden unleashed on America.

It really shows you how fake the Democrats virtue is. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) April 1, 2025

Pretty sure he ran out of time to mention his disgust at illegals let in by Biden that continue to commit heinous crimes — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 1, 2025

I'm sure that one slipped his mind — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) April 2, 2025

Democrats, including Booker, have decried the filibuster in the recent past as being racist. We do appreciate Booker drawing attention to his political party’s hypocrisy. A poster has a receipt to share.

Or out of cocaine.



Oh yeah, don’t forget about this either: pic.twitter.com/ClB9vHkwkQ — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) April 1, 2025

He’s nothing but a sideshow act. — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) April 1, 2025

Not even a good one. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 1, 2025

The whole display was just a distraction from all the things Democrats refuse to do for the America people. It’s not surprising then that the day Democrats are celebrating Booker’s 25 hour speech is also the day polling shows the party’s approval rating at just 21% - an all-time low.