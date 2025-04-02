Scott Jennings Has Advice for GOP While Shooting Down CNN Guest’s Theory MAGA...
Silver Lining Losers: Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Try to Mine Victory from...
Sinking Fast: Polling Shows Democrat Party Plummeting to Lowest Approval Rating Ever (and...
VIP
Woman Claims MAGA Woke the Beast, Promises Woke 2.0
Mixed Bag: Republicans Lose Wisconsin Supreme Court Race but Get Surprising Voter ID...
TIME: Marie Le Pen’s Conviction Was a Good Day for French Democracy
Rep. Pramilla Jayapal Launches ’Resistance Labs’ to Be 'Street Ready' to Fight Trump
Decision Desk HQ Projects Susan Crawford to Win Wisconsin Supreme Court Seat
Sam Stein: Absolute BLOODBATH at HHS/NIH/CDC
Tilting at Windmills: Crockett and Company Are Trying to Save Women From the...
Claire McCaskill Says Pete Hegseth is Embarrassing and the Troops Know It
VIP
While We're Abolishing DEI, Let's Do Away With Helicopter Parenting Other People's Kids,...
Judge Blocks Administration From Revoking Temporary Protected Status of 350,000 Venezuelan...
BREAKING: Republican Randy Fine Wins Florida's 6th Congressional District

Cory Booker’s Record 25 Hour Filibuster Overshadowed by Dem Party’s All-Time Low 21% Approval Rating

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on April 02, 2025
Senate Television via AP

Democrats are applauding Senator Cory Booker for using a ‘relic of Jim Crow’ to go on a 25 hour rant in the Senate. Booker used the filibuster for his marathon speech that started Monday night. That’s a lot of time to fill. But, it’s what Booker didn’t fill that time with that has Republicans on X talking.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Democrats are celebrating the release of a whole lot of hot air.

Booker thinks he’s accomplished something great but it’s just a footnote that will soon be forgotten. Commenters lay it all out.

You didn’t miss anything.

Posters say the daylong Democrat drone only highlights the party’s love for grand, meaningless moments. They say it would’ve been a perfect time for Dems to apologize for the illegal alien invasion Biden unleashed on America.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Has Advice for GOP While Shooting Down CNN Guest’s Theory MAGA Just Voted Dem
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Democrats, including Booker, have decried the filibuster in the recent past as being racist. We do appreciate Booker drawing attention to his political party’s hypocrisy. A poster has a receipt to share.

The whole display was just a distraction from all the things Democrats refuse to do for the America people. It’s not surprising then that the day Democrats are celebrating Booker’s 25 hour speech is also the day polling shows the party’s approval rating at just 21% - an all-time low.

Tags: CORY BOOKER DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FILIBUSTER ILLEGAL ALIENS POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Has Advice for GOP While Shooting Down CNN Guest’s Theory MAGA Just Voted Dem
Warren Squire
Sinking Fast: Polling Shows Democrat Party Plummeting to Lowest Approval Rating Ever (and We Love It!)
Warren Squire
Silver Lining Losers: Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Try to Mine Victory from Democrat Losses in Florida
Warren Squire
Sam Stein: Absolute BLOODBATH at HHS/NIH/CDC
Brett T.
THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to BLOCK Trump Admin (Watch)
Sam J.
Abby Phillip Tries Talking DOWN to Scott Jennings About Illegals Like He's a TODDLER and YEAH No (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Has Advice for GOP While Shooting Down CNN Guest’s Theory MAGA Just Voted Dem Warren Squire
Advertisement