Sinking Fast: Polling Shows Democrat Party Plummeting to Lowest Approval Rating Ever (and We Love It!)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:35 AM on April 02, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

CNN released new polling Tuesday that shows the Democrat Party’s Congressional approval is at an all-time low of just 21%. This is funny since Senator Chuck Schumer predicted that it was President Donald Trump that voters would unanimously disapprove of. Silly Chuck!

This video tells the story. (WATCH)

Wow, 21%.! It was recently 26%! How much lower can it go?

Scott Jennings has explained that Democrats keep choosing the unpopular side of every major issue. We think he’s on to something.

The Democrats are now siding with deported illegal alien gang members so it’s not unrealistic to believe the party’s approval could dip below 21%.

Commenters have some sarcastic suggestions to help Dems start winning back the approval of voters. Have a look.

More Jasmine Crockett! She’ll get those approval numbers up! We’ll have a hard time containing our glee if the Dems stay on their current trajectory and next time poll in the teens. Dems, you can do it. We have faith in you to continue making all the wrong decisions.

