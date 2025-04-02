Sinking Fast: Polling Shows Democrat Party Plummeting to Lowest Approval Rating Ever (and We Love It!)

CNN released new polling Tuesday that shows the Democrat Party’s Congressional approval is at an all-time low of just 21%. This is funny since Senator Chuck Schumer predicted that it was President Donald Trump that voters would unanimously disapprove of. Silly Chuck!
This video tells the story. (WATCH)
TOP: Chuck Schumer and congressional Democrats announce that congressional Republicans who embrace Trump will lose support from Americans.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 1, 2025
BOTTOM: Congressional Democrats' support from Americans is at an all time low. pic.twitter.com/qidZauoe7L
April 1, 2025
Wow, 21%.! It was recently 26%! How much lower can it go?
Scott Jennings has explained that Democrats keep choosing the unpopular side of every major issue. We think he’s on to something.
Turns out when you die on every 80-20 hill, you wind up at roughly 20% approval. Who could’ve known? https://t.co/away2hk8lq— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 1, 2025
Here are the Democrats today.— $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) April 1, 2025
No wonder they are so unpopular pic.twitter.com/jcbuuqRht5
It's amazing to see just how unaware the establishment bureaucrat is of just how unpopular and unrelatable they really are.— Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) April 1, 2025
Let them keep digging their own holes. I wonder if they can eventually get to 1% approval? 🤣— Kaizen (@AwenEnergy) April 1, 2025
The Democrats are now siding with deported illegal alien gang members so it’s not unrealistic to believe the party’s approval could dip below 21%.
Commenters have some sarcastic suggestions to help Dems start winning back the approval of voters. Have a look.
Recommended
Maybe a few more cleverly worded social media posts will turn things around for them.— MAZE (@mazemoore) April 1, 2025
Maybe a new dance? Or a press conference where they express outrage?— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 1, 2025
And a few more damaged Teslas too.— 🇺🇸 Just Came Out Da House 🇺🇸 (@the1whoknowss) April 1, 2025
Or more Booker filibusters— Coach Di (@CoachDi85) April 1, 2025
More commitment to snark, goofy videos and gangbanger defense— where there’s a WiLL There’s a WaVe (@WhereWave) April 1, 2025
Yeah. Maybe some cursing, too. And, per Tim Walz, redoubling the party’s focus on woke issues. That should do the trick.— Kevin Walker (@quevinhualquer) April 1, 2025
It’s just a messaging issue— Jack Smith (@GoodJackSmith49) April 1, 2025
Or a spirited speech from eyelashes. pic.twitter.com/3K9XHqwM55— ArloGutree (@ArloGutree) April 1, 2025
More Jasmine Crockett! She’ll get those approval numbers up! We’ll have a hard time containing our glee if the Dems stay on their current trajectory and next time poll in the teens. Dems, you can do it. We have faith in you to continue making all the wrong decisions.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member