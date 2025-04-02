Sinking Fast: Polling Shows Democrat Party Plummeting to Lowest Approval Rating Ever (and We Love It!)

CNN released new polling Tuesday that shows the Democrat Party’s Congressional approval is at an all-time low of just 21%. This is funny since Senator Chuck Schumer predicted that it was President Donald Trump that voters would unanimously disapprove of. Silly Chuck!

Advertisement

This video tells the story. (WATCH)

TOP: Chuck Schumer and congressional Democrats announce that congressional Republicans who embrace Trump will lose support from Americans.



BOTTOM: Congressional Democrats' support from Americans is at an all time low. pic.twitter.com/qidZauoe7L — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 1, 2025

Wow, 21%.! It was recently 26%! How much lower can it go?

Scott Jennings has explained that Democrats keep choosing the unpopular side of every major issue. We think he’s on to something.

Turns out when you die on every 80-20 hill, you wind up at roughly 20% approval. Who could’ve known? https://t.co/away2hk8lq — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 1, 2025

Here are the Democrats today.



No wonder they are so unpopular pic.twitter.com/jcbuuqRht5 — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) April 1, 2025

It's amazing to see just how unaware the establishment bureaucrat is of just how unpopular and unrelatable they really are. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) April 1, 2025

Let them keep digging their own holes. I wonder if they can eventually get to 1% approval? 🤣 — Kaizen (@AwenEnergy) April 1, 2025

The Democrats are now siding with deported illegal alien gang members so it’s not unrealistic to believe the party’s approval could dip below 21%.

Commenters have some sarcastic suggestions to help Dems start winning back the approval of voters. Have a look.

Maybe a few more cleverly worded social media posts will turn things around for them. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 1, 2025

Maybe a new dance? Or a press conference where they express outrage? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 1, 2025

And a few more damaged Teslas too. — 🇺🇸 Just Came Out Da House 🇺🇸 (@the1whoknowss) April 1, 2025

Or more Booker filibusters — Coach Di (@CoachDi85) April 1, 2025

More commitment to snark, goofy videos and gangbanger defense — where there’s a WiLL There’s a WaVe (@WhereWave) April 1, 2025

Yeah. Maybe some cursing, too. And, per Tim Walz, redoubling the party’s focus on woke issues. That should do the trick. — Kevin Walker (@quevinhualquer) April 1, 2025

It’s just a messaging issue — Jack Smith (@GoodJackSmith49) April 1, 2025

Or a spirited speech from eyelashes. pic.twitter.com/3K9XHqwM55 — ArloGutree (@ArloGutree) April 1, 2025

More Jasmine Crockett! She’ll get those approval numbers up! We’ll have a hard time containing our glee if the Dems stay on their current trajectory and next time poll in the teens. Dems, you can do it. We have faith in you to continue making all the wrong decisions.