Mollie Hemingway sums up DOJ pretending to hold Hunter Biden accountable in 1 DAMNINGLY perfect tweet

We're not sure what's more insulting, the fact Biden's Department of Justice was more than willing to give Joe's degenerate drug addict of a son a sweetheart deal from the get-go OR this same DOJ now pretending they actually believe 'nobody is above the law'.

Maybe we should learn to once again embrace the power of 'and.'

What a crock, right?

Mollie Hemingway of course summed it up far better than we did:

Sweetheart plea deal for President's son.

DOJ: "See, nobody is above the law!"

Guy who approved sweetheart deal for Hunter named special counsel, in brazen attempt to harm oversight into Biden family business scandals and DOJ coverup of same.

DOJ: "See, nobody is above the law!" — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 12, 2023

Isn't THAT convenient how that all seemed to line up JUST right?

Heh.

Just when we think they can't get any more corrupt they prove us all wrong.

the hubris is amazing — 🇺🇸 JimAaron 🇺🇸 (@ArOkTxNm1) August 12, 2023

Amazing but not in a good way.

Media: Silence — Daniel Harris - Ballot Harvester 2024 (@DanielLHarrisUS) August 12, 2023

Well DUH. Now, if this was Trump Jr. it would be all the media talks about every day, for weeks on end. But since it's Hunter? *crickets* No, wait, sorry, that's not true. We don't get just crickets, we get smug comments about how there's no REAL evidence against the Bidens which is honestly even worse.

He works for the government, so legally he can't be the special counsel.

But laws don't apply to the Left.

Now Trump, they just indicted him for littering at a rally. — Blame Soros | America Last | Get Used to It (@Jude_62) August 13, 2023

They'll probably find a way to indict him for going to the Iowa State Fair.

WE'RE JOKING, we don't want to give them any ideas.

Listened to @NPR yesterday reporting that DJT stated “without evidence” the DOJ is protecting the Biden family. So dishonest — Erik Warga (@erik_warga) August 12, 2023

Government-sponsored media being dishonest? SAY IT AIN'T SO!

