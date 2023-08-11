'Ho Lee F*k': Carol Roth's thread of memes summing up 2023 so far WINS Twitter (X? TwitterX? XTwitter?)

This particular piece has been sitting in this editor's queue for a week now because it's awesome and we wanted to get around to covering it but news and stuff kept getting in the way. Yo Bidens, if you all could take a break from being corrupt toads for just a day or two so we can focus on some 'fun' things on Twitter(X) that would be great. Thanks.

Carol Roth is truly one of our favorites and not just because she has gorgeous hair.

She really does, but that's beside the point.

No no, Carol is a great writer, speaker, thinker, and it turns out, a great tweeter/memer. We kinda sorta totally love this thread of memes of 2023 so far that she inspired ...

Post a meme or gif that sums up 2023 to date… — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) August 3, 2023

Take a look:

Awww, one of our faves.

Yup, feeling this one.

BAHAHAHAHAHA

Accurate.

I've got a calendar going... pic.twitter.com/UYtapEAOrR — Undead Calvin (@shoveitjack's twin) 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveit_parag) August 3, 2023

Nice!

This guy must read us.

#Truth.

Good question.

Happy Friday!

