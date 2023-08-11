Hunter Biden plea deal reportedly off the table and 'he's headed to trial'
'Ho Lee F*k': Carol Roth's thread of memes summing up 2023 so far WINS Twitter (X? TwitterX? XTwitter?)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:16 PM on August 11, 2023

This particular piece has been sitting in this editor's queue for a week now because it's awesome and we wanted to get around to covering it but news and stuff kept getting in the way. Yo Bidens, if you all could take a break from being corrupt toads for just a day or two so we can focus on some 'fun' things on Twitter(X) that would be great. Thanks.

Carol Roth is truly one of our favorites and not just because she has gorgeous hair.

She really does, but that's beside the point.

No no, Carol is a great writer, speaker, thinker, and it turns out, a great tweeter/memer. We kinda sorta totally love this thread of memes of 2023 so far that she inspired ... 

Take a look:

Awww, one of our faves.

Yup, feeling this one.

BAHAHAHAHAHA

Accurate.

Nice!

Sam J.

This guy must read us.

#Truth.

Good question.

Happy Friday!

***

