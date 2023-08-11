SE Cupp lecturing Christians DARING to push back against 'wokeism' and culture wars...
LOL! The looks on their FACES! WATCH as CNN finds out just how WRONG they really are about everything

Sam J.
11:20 AM on August 11, 2023
AngieArtist

We could watch this CNN clip over and over and over again.

There's nothing more entertaining than watching CNN have to face the reality of Americans versus their own narrative of what they think Americans want and believe. Especially when it comes to the current administration and Ukraine.

Watch this, on repeat if you must (it's short):

The looks on CNN's peep's faces.

Ha.

HA ha.

Glorious doesn't really describe the level of enjoyment we get watching this.

Those hands would have shot right up.

Honestly, we're shocked CNN even aired this considering how bad it makes them look BUT we are grateful. 

Talk about Twitchy fodder. #ThankYouCNN

Fair point, although we don't think anything will ever beat Rachel Maddow's face when she realized Trump had won. That was a CLASSIC.

