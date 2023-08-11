LOL! The looks on their FACES! WATCH as CNN finds out just how WRONG they really are about everything

We could watch this CNN clip over and over and over again.

There's nothing more entertaining than watching CNN have to face the reality of Americans versus their own narrative of what they think Americans want and believe. Especially when it comes to the current administration and Ukraine.

Watch this, on repeat if you must (it's short):

Is this the greatest 10 seconds in CNN history? pic.twitter.com/ohbKxDs47K — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 11, 2023

The looks on CNN's peep's faces.

Ha.

HA ha.

Glorious doesn't really describe the level of enjoyment we get watching this.

If you think Biden is sending Ukraine hush money raise your hand.🤚 — 🇺🇲❤️🇺🇲Sonny1107 (@abmrl14) August 11, 2023

Those hands would have shot right up.

Honestly, we're shocked CNN even aired this considering how bad it makes them look BUT we are grateful.

Can’t believe they didn’t burn the tape — Mark Sullivan (@Sullie870125) August 11, 2023

Talk about Twitchy fodder. #ThankYouCNN

Greatest 10 seconds in CNN history happened in the wee hours of November 9, 2016… When they couldn’t believe their own eyes. — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) August 11, 2023

Fair point, although we don't think anything will ever beat Rachel Maddow's face when she realized Trump had won. That was a CLASSIC.

This is what you get when you usher in a potus and industrial military complex into power vs what the actual people voted for.. — Lucy Riles (@LucyRiles) August 11, 2023

*cough cough*

All I can hear right after the question was made, was crickets 😂🤣😂🤣 — 7 (@Blanko231) August 11, 2023

Even crickets would think this was quiet.

***

