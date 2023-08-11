Bring on the SUBPOENAS! Gosh, golly, gee ... Jan 6th Committee's recent actions sure look SUS

It sounds like our pals on the January 6th Committee might have some explaining to do. And knowing this, they may be trying to cover their tracks, especially with Trump's upcoming trial. You've gotta love it when karma comes a-knockin'.

They wanted Trump charged and tried for January 6th, yes? They had to know Trump would be able to subpoena documents, files, testimony ... even members of the committee itself, yes? So they're getting what they wanted.

And between you and us, this is pretty damn entertaining.

RUUUUUUN!

Watch this from Jesse Watters:

Was the January 6th committee just caught orchestrating a massive illegal cover-up? pic.twitter.com/7mAuVV7wIb — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) August 10, 2023

We're certainly not experts on what does and does not a massive illegal cover-up make, but this sure sounds sus to us.

Just sayin'.

They were a bunch of Anti American, Trump-hating, pukes, who lied to the American people. They should be in prison! — Island Brüce (Pu/to)🇺🇸 (@Fishing_Huuker) August 10, 2023

Absolutely and it has Nancy Pelosi written all over it. — 🇺🇲Lily_West👠⚖️ (@Ihave2Standards) August 10, 2023

Well, it was her committee.

We've known this for years! — Jules (@julievriahi) August 10, 2023

Holy crap, it HAS been years.

Anyone else feel like it's still 2019?

Clearly they’re taking tips from Hillary. Let’s hope it stops there. — Crash_the_Flash 🐭 (@Crash_the_Flash) August 10, 2023

Next thing we know they'll be cleaning servers with a washcloth and stuff.

We live in such stupid times ... if we don't laugh we may never stop throwing up.

***

***

