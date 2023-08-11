SE Cupp lecturing Christians DARING to push back against 'wokeism' and culture wars...
Bring on the SUBPOENAS! Gosh, golly, gee ... Jan 6th Committee's recent actions sure look SUS

Sam J.
August 11, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It sounds like our pals on the January 6th Committee might have some explaining to do. And knowing this, they may be trying to cover their tracks, especially with Trump's upcoming trial. You've gotta love it when karma comes a-knockin'. 

They wanted Trump charged and tried for January 6th, yes? They had to know Trump would be able to subpoena documents, files, testimony ... even members of the committee itself, yes? So they're getting what they wanted.

And between you and us, this is pretty damn entertaining.

RUUUUUUN!

Watch this from Jesse Watters:

We're certainly not experts on what does and does not a massive illegal cover-up make, but this sure sounds sus to us. 

Just sayin'.

Well, it was her committee.

Holy crap, it HAS been years.

Anyone else feel like it's still 2019?

Sam J.

Next thing we know they'll be cleaning servers with a washcloth and stuff.

We live in such stupid times ... if we don't laugh we may never stop throwing up.

***

