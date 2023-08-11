Well well WELL, what do we have HERE?! Jonathan Turley shares pic Joe Biden will NOT want you to see

As the Biden administration asks Congress to send several MORE billions of our tax dollars to Ukraine, the House committee just keeps chugging right along investigating Hunter Biden and 'the big guy'. It's almost as if they're all playing a really warped game of chicken at this point.

According to Jonathan Turley, they have now flagged a photo of Sleepy Joe that we know he won't want any of us to see.

So you KNOW we have to share it.

Take a look:

The House committees are flagging this photo that shows Biden being briefed on his famous flight to Ukraine by Amos Hochstein, President Biden’s current special presidential coordinator. Hochstein was allegedly one of the contacts of Hunter and his Ukrainian clients. pic.twitter.com/hp22ah4CEn — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 10, 2023

What exactly was Hochstein 'briefing' Joe about?

Things that make you go, 'hrmmmm'.

...It is not clear what was conveyed by Hochstein can expect a subpoena. My interest is more in the continued absence of FARA charges in light of these layers of alleged interaction with government figures on behalf of Ukrainian interests. https://t.co/Op7nRylE4z — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 10, 2023

Turley is better than we are because we think it's pretty damn clear what was being conveyed here. BIG MONEY, BIG MONEY.

That being said, his other point about the charges is spot on.

From jonathanturley.org:

The similarities of the Manafort and Biden cases are striking. On a personal level, both men had ravenous levels of material consumption. Where Manafort had his $15,000 ostrich coat, Biden had his high-priced hookers and $143,000 Fisker sports car. Both burned through money and found themselves with towering debts. However, the greatest similarity is how they paid those bills. The Manafort indictment included charges for lobbying on behalf of the Ukrainian government and Ukrainian political parties from 2008 to 2014. He did not register under FARA, which has sweeping terms covering such work.

Manafort had an ostrich coat? Alrighty then.

The LARGER QUESTION is how did this happen without Obama knowing?



Ummm, it didn't. — Kat -MAGA (@wellyworldfl) August 10, 2023

*ding ding ding*

I don't think this DOJ will do anything about the Biden's, unless the House forces them. The House is not without tools to make this happen, it just takes the will to use them! — Doug Guiler (@DGuiler) August 11, 2023

So what the heck are they waiting for?

There's no justification for not charging Hunter with FARA violations. The DOJ is cornered. — WormWarOne (@Wormwarone) August 10, 2023

We shall see.

