Well well WELL, what do we have HERE?! Jonathan Turley shares pic Joe Biden will NOT want you to see

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:55 AM on August 11, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Goodlett

As the Biden administration asks Congress to send several MORE billions of our tax dollars to Ukraine, the House committee just keeps chugging right along investigating Hunter Biden and 'the big guy'. It's almost as if they're all playing a really warped game of chicken at this point.

According to Jonathan Turley, they have now flagged a photo of Sleepy Joe that we know he won't want any of us to see.

So you KNOW we have to share it.

Take a look:

What exactly was Hochstein 'briefing' Joe about? 

Things that make you go, 'hrmmmm'.

Turley is better than we are because we think it's pretty damn clear what was being conveyed here. BIG MONEY, BIG MONEY.

That being said, his other point about the charges is spot on.

From jonathanturley.org:

The similarities of the Manafort and Biden cases are striking. On a personal level, both men had ravenous levels of material consumption. Where Manafort had his $15,000 ostrich coat, Biden had his high-priced hookers and $143,000 Fisker sports car. Both burned through money and found themselves with towering debts.

However, the greatest similarity is how they paid those bills. The Manafort indictment included charges for lobbying on behalf of the Ukrainian government and Ukrainian political parties from 2008 to 2014. He did not register under FARA, which has sweeping terms covering such work.

