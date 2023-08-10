Want evidence of bias? Techno Fog's thread on recent history of Trump's judge, Tanya Chutkan, DAMNING

We've seen several people in the right-wing media and in Trump circles call out Judge Tanya Chutkan for her blatant and obvious bias against him. Anyone who doesn't have oatmeal for brains can see what's happening here ... which explains why we're not hearing more from our pals in the mainstream media BUT we digress.

Techno Fog put together a thread showing a bit of Chutkan's history with other cases and it's even more damning than we thought.

We looked thru the recent history of Judge Tanya Chutkan, who presides over Trump's DC criminal case.



Our findings? She's treating Trump worse than other defendants - including a meth dealer.



Let me show you how... — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023

Including a METH DEALER.

Keep going.

This past week, Judge Chutkan gave Trump’s team one business day to respond to Special Counsel’s protective order (PO).



The Court's local rules allow for 14 days to respond.



Trump's team asked for more time, citing due process concerns.



She denied their requested extension pic.twitter.com/1yAS5u6U4y — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023

One day.

They are supposed to have 14, according to local rules.

She denied it.

Gosh, that's not biased or anything.

Judge Chutkan also set a hearing on the PO for Aug 11 -



Just one week after the PO was submitted, in a case involving millions of pages of documents and hundreds of witnesses.



She denied Trump's request for a hearing date where both his lawyers could be president. pic.twitter.com/1VCSLxt5CX — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023

Millions of pages and documents.

One. Day.

This unfairly quick timeline is inconsistent with how Judge Chutkan has treated other defendants.



In the Maria Butina case, Chutkan gave Butina 1 week to respond to a PO and set the hearing a month out. pic.twitter.com/TUShPlFhES — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023

See?

In the case of a DC meth dealer, Judge Chutkan gave a 1-week deadline to respond to the PO.



She also set the hearing 2 weeks out after it was submitted. pic.twitter.com/UBM49VVidi — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023

But not Trump.

And for a J6 defendant -



Judge Chutkan gave a 1-week response deadline and set the PO hearing a month out. pic.twitter.com/R9iQXHlWny — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023

Seeing a pattern here.

Important to note that none of those cases involved the issue looming over the Trump case -



A court's limitations on a presidential candidate's ability to defend himself publicly. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023

She's awful.

We all knew that already but this ...

Such issues should be briefed thoroughly - Judge Chutkan denied Trump that right, contrary to her history.



You want evidence of bias? There it is. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023

There it is indeed.

***

Related:

And here we GOOO --> Rand Paul has officially taken off the gloves when it comes to Fauci and DAMN

David Hogg announces new GRIFT, sorry, PAC and LOL the Advisory Board is something else (Alyssa Milano?!)

Peter Doocy reveals what White House did AFTER Biden shamed him for Devon Archer question and WOW

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !