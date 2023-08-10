No BULL-shhh 900 pound bull is STILL loose in Charlotte NC
Jake Tapper asked Elizabeth Warren about Biden corruption & she couldn't bail out...
Take a SEAT! Feminist's attempt at HARMING the traditional family FAILS in a...
'It's a disgrace!' Retiring Seattle cop BERATES leadership for the city's decay
Biologist RIPS pro-abort 'doctor' Ryan Marino apart in BRUTAL back-and-forth about a fetus...
WaPo's Philip Bump says James Comer still hasn't proven Biden's involvement in bribery...
PRE-PASTA-ROUS! Olive Garden boots daddy/daughter duo after a complaint about a trans wait...
And here we GOOO --> Rand Paul has officially taken off the gloves...
David Hogg announces new GRIFT, sorry, PAC and LOL the Advisory Board is...
'Sounds legit'! Dem Rep. Ro Khanna can explain 2 trades worth $10 million...
Peter Doocy reveals what White House did AFTER Biden shamed him for Devon...
FIRED Soros-funded prosecutor takes to Twitter to screech about MUH DEMOCRACY and it...
NBC News: Striking Hollywood writers are starting to take a financial hit
That donor to ‘Sound of Freedom’? I think he is innocent

Want evidence of bias? Techno Fog's thread on recent history of Trump's judge, Tanya Chutkan, DAMNING

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:56 PM on August 10, 2023
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

We've seen several people in the right-wing media and in Trump circles call out Judge Tanya Chutkan for her blatant and obvious bias against him. Anyone who doesn't have oatmeal for brains can see what's happening here ... which explains why we're not hearing more from our pals in the mainstream media BUT we digress.

Techno Fog put together a thread showing a bit of Chutkan's history with other cases and it's even more damning than we thought.

Including a METH DEALER.

Keep going.

One day. 

They are supposed to have 14, according to local rules.

She denied it.

Gosh, that's not biased or anything.

Recommended

PRE-PASTA-ROUS! Olive Garden boots daddy/daughter duo after a complaint about a trans waiter
justmindy

Millions of pages and documents.

One. Day.

See?

But not Trump.

Seeing a pattern here.

She's awful.

We all knew that already but this ... 

There it is indeed.

***

Related:

And here we GOOO --> Rand Paul has officially taken off the gloves when it comes to Fauci and DAMN

David Hogg announces new GRIFT, sorry, PAC and LOL the Advisory Board is something else (Alyssa Milano?!)

Peter Doocy reveals what White House did AFTER Biden shamed him for Devon Archer question and WOW

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP !

Tags: BIDEN INDICTMENT JUDGE TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PRE-PASTA-ROUS! Olive Garden boots daddy/daughter duo after a complaint about a trans waiter
justmindy
Biologist RIPS pro-abort 'doctor' Ryan Marino apart in BRUTAL back-and-forth about a fetus being alive
Sam J.
Take a SEAT! Feminist's attempt at HARMING the traditional family FAILS in a brutally beautiful way
Sam J.
And here we GOOO --> Rand Paul has officially taken off the gloves when it comes to Fauci and DAMN
Sam J.
Peter Doocy reveals what White House did AFTER Biden shamed him for Devon Archer question and WOW
Sam J.
'It's a disgrace!' Retiring Seattle cop BERATES leadership for the city's decay
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
PRE-PASTA-ROUS! Olive Garden boots daddy/daughter duo after a complaint about a trans waiter justmindy