Want evidence of bias? Techno Fog's thread on recent history of Trump's judge, Tanya Chutkan, DAMNING

We've seen several people in the right-wing media and in Trump circles call out Judge Tanya Chutkan for her blatant and obvious bias against him. Anyone who doesn't have oatmeal for brains can see what's happening here ... which explains why we're not hearing more from our pals in the mainstream media BUT we digress.
Techno Fog put together a thread showing a bit of Chutkan's history with other cases and it's even more damning than we thought.
We looked thru the recent history of Judge Tanya Chutkan, who presides over Trump's DC criminal case.— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023
Our findings? She's treating Trump worse than other defendants - including a meth dealer.
Let me show you how...
Including a METH DEALER.
Keep going.
This past week, Judge Chutkan gave Trump’s team one business day to respond to Special Counsel’s protective order (PO).— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023
The Court's local rules allow for 14 days to respond.
Trump's team asked for more time, citing due process concerns.
She denied their requested extension pic.twitter.com/1yAS5u6U4y
One day.
They are supposed to have 14, according to local rules.
She denied it.
Gosh, that's not biased or anything.
Judge Chutkan also set a hearing on the PO for Aug 11 -— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023
Just one week after the PO was submitted, in a case involving millions of pages of documents and hundreds of witnesses.
She denied Trump's request for a hearing date where both his lawyers could be president. pic.twitter.com/1VCSLxt5CX
Millions of pages and documents.
One. Day.
This unfairly quick timeline is inconsistent with how Judge Chutkan has treated other defendants.— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023
In the Maria Butina case, Chutkan gave Butina 1 week to respond to a PO and set the hearing a month out. pic.twitter.com/TUShPlFhES
See?
In the case of a DC meth dealer, Judge Chutkan gave a 1-week deadline to respond to the PO.— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023
She also set the hearing 2 weeks out after it was submitted. pic.twitter.com/UBM49VVidi
But not Trump.
And for a J6 defendant -— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023
Judge Chutkan gave a 1-week response deadline and set the PO hearing a month out. pic.twitter.com/R9iQXHlWny
Seeing a pattern here.
Important to note that none of those cases involved the issue looming over the Trump case -— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023
A court's limitations on a presidential candidate's ability to defend himself publicly.
She's awful.
We all knew that already but this ...
Such issues should be briefed thoroughly - Judge Chutkan denied Trump that right, contrary to her history.— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 10, 2023
You want evidence of bias? There it is.
There it is indeed.
***
