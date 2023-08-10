David Hogg announces new GRIFT, sorry, PAC and LOL the Advisory Board is something else (Alyssa Milano?!)

David Hogg has formed a new PAC.

Now, stop laughing.

Ok, laugh, but only a little. HEY, at least it's not another pillow company, right?

Today I’m launching leaders we deserve a grassroots organization, dedicated to bringing the next generation of young movement leaders into office. If you believe in this movement, please donate $10 a month at https://t.co/TBlwVCxoWh pic.twitter.com/qu5SpXYCZ9 — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 9, 2023

But wait, it gets better ... or worse

Check out who sits on his 'Advisory Board.'

What sort of brain trust wants to be 'advised' by Eric Swalwell? Alyssa Milano?! RANDI WEINGARTEN.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, you guys, it's like David went through the Twitchy site and picked out every single idjit we've made fun of over the years. Wondering why Ron Perlman didn't make his list?

*snort*

You should get your money back from Harvard. Your grammar and punctuation are like that of a 3rd grader. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) August 10, 2023

Hogg has a new grift. Only a fool would throw their money his way. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) August 10, 2023

Yeah, they're asking for $10 monthly.

Pass.

Right back at ya pic.twitter.com/i6aSteUdzy — dogpiss | 🎮: FFXVI (@DogPiss21) August 9, 2023

THERE ya' go!

Oh, and about that Advisory Board?

@ericswalwell?



That dude said he would nuke lawful gun owners for failing to comply with unconstitutional gun laws. You couldn't have put a more tyrant want-to-be on your board. pic.twitter.com/VfoeERA3A7 — schotts (@schotts) August 10, 2023

It is literally the dumb advising the dumber.

Can't even make this up. EL OH EL.

So an all clown show! pic.twitter.com/exD2jNRyLi — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) August 10, 2023

THIS is gonna be hilarious.

***

