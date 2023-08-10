'It's a disgrace!' Retiring Seattle cop BERATES leadership for the city's decay
David Hogg announces new GRIFT, sorry, PAC and LOL the Advisory Board is something else (Alyssa Milano?!)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on August 10, 2023

David Hogg has formed a new PAC.

Now, stop laughing.

Ok, laugh, but only a little. HEY, at least it's not another pillow company, right? 

But wait, it gets better ... or worse

Check out who sits on his 'Advisory Board.'

What sort of brain trust wants to be 'advised' by Eric Swalwell? Alyssa Milano?! RANDI WEINGARTEN.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, you guys, it's like David went through the Twitchy site and picked out every single idjit we've made fun of over the years. Wondering why Ron Perlman didn't make his list?

*snort*

Yeah, they're asking for $10 monthly.

Pass.

THERE ya' go!

Oh, and about that Advisory Board?

justmindy

It is literally the dumb advising the dumber. 

Can't even make this up. EL OH EL.

THIS is gonna be hilarious.

***

