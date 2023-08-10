FORMER Soros-funded prosecutor Monique Worell tries playing MUH DEMOCRACY card and fails spectacularly

As Twitchy readers know, DeSantis fired ANOTHER Soros-funded prosecutor, and this one was a DOOZY. Let's be fair, none of the people Soros funded has any business being in any sort of position of authority but this woman?

The worst of the worst.

And yet she seems to think removing her for being HORRENDOUS at her job (and putting politics before the law) is somehow the 'loss of democracy'.

No really.

Today we mourn the loss of democracy. I am the duly-elected State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit. Nothing done by a weak dictator can change that. This is an outrage. I will not be bullied by DeSantis or used as a tool in his failing and disastrous presidential campaign. pic.twitter.com/OVn4E1v54p — Monique H. Worrell (@MoniqueHWorrell) August 9, 2023

This went SO BAD for her.

Like the worst.

Didn't you let a pedophile out on bail and he shot two police officers....? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 9, 2023

Gosh. Yes, yes she did.

Maybe Daddy Soros will let you stay at his crib. — Rightwing_Vet🐾 (@Florida_Veteran) August 9, 2023

Are you aware of what the word "mandatory" means? — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) August 9, 2023

Do we mourn democracy before or after we mourn the cops killed by someone you let go? — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) August 9, 2023

I don’t stand with a person who puts criminals ahead of other citizens. 👎 — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) August 10, 2023

But let's not mourn the victims of the criminals you let off. — Helena Handbasket 🐊 (@hobbes16) August 9, 2023

Now now, we shouldn't hold her accountable for that. Psh, she was fighting for the people or something. Democracy? We can't honestly keep up with what they insist is the real motivation behind their disastrous and dangerous actions. Guess it's not exactly positive to admit you've taken money from a man who hates the country you live in which says a whole lot about you, and ain't none of it any good.

Should have done your job. — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) August 10, 2023

Seems pretty darn simple.

Learn to code. — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 🐊 (@jhawk4life) August 9, 2023

HAAAAAAAAA

We see what he did there.

