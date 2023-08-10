FORMER Soros-funded prosecutor Monique Worell tries playing MUH DEMOCRACY card and fails spectacularly

'Sounds legit'! Dem Rep. Ro Khanna can explain 2 trades worth $10 million...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:32 AM on August 10, 2023

As Twitchy readers know, DeSantis fired ANOTHER Soros-funded prosecutor, and this one was a DOOZY. Let's be fair, none of the people Soros funded has any business being in any sort of position of authority but this woman?

The worst of the worst.

And yet she seems to think removing her for being HORRENDOUS at her job (and putting politics before the law) is somehow the 'loss of democracy'.

No really.

This went SO BAD for her.

Like the worst.

Gosh. Yes, yes she did.

Peter Doocy reveals what White House did AFTER Biden shamed him for Devon Archer question and WOW
Sam J.

Now now, we shouldn't hold her accountable for that. Psh, she was fighting for the people or something. Democracy? We can't honestly keep up with what they insist is the real motivation behind their disastrous and dangerous actions. Guess it's not exactly positive to admit you've taken money from a man who hates the country you live in which says a whole lot about you, and ain't none of it any good.

Seems pretty darn simple.

HAAAAAAAAA

We see what he did there.

***

Trump goes THERE dropping Chris Christie as only HE can and LMAO (watch)

FAFO? Racist Texas teacher who openly bragged about wanting to kill white men has LOST her job

Riley Gaines takes man claiming to be a lesbian APART for mansplaining lesbianism and BOOM

***

Peter Doocy reveals what White House did AFTER Biden shamed him for Devon Archer question and WOW
Sam J.
'Sounds legit'! Dem Rep. Ro Khanna can explain 2 trades worth $10 million for his young kids
Doug P.
NBC News: Striking Hollywood writers are starting to take a financial hit
Brett T.
Black activists concerned people are 'weaponizing' a school principal's suicide against DEI
Brett T.
No charges for Sikh shop owners for viral beatdown on brazen shoplifter
Gordon Kushner
Rep. Cori Bush marks the ninth anniversary of Michael Brown's death
Brett T.

