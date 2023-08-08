Allie Beth Stuckey releases HILARIOUS tag to protect against Sam Brinton and the...
Ne-Yo clarifies apology: 'straight from the horse's mouth, not the publicist's computer'

Riley Gaines takes man claiming to be a lesbian APART for mansplaining lesbianism and BOOM

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:55 PM on August 08, 2023
AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum

Remember the old joke men used to tell about being a lesbian trapped in a man's body? Welp, it sounds like our pals in the trans movement have taken this to a literal extreme. Men who think they're women pretending to be lesbians.

Surely this must tick off lesbians, yes? 

Riley Gaines was good enough to call this chap out:

Because he IS mansplaining what it means to be a lesbian.

As a straight dude.

No amount of surgery, hormones, makeup, or hair color will turn a man into a woman.

BUT IT WAS A JOKE.

See?!

justmindy

It is literally the patriarchy.

Note: One tweet somehow became every tweet in this piece. We have since corrected that. Thank you. sj

***

***

