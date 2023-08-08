Riley Gaines takes man claiming to be a lesbian APART for mansplaining lesbianism and BOOM

Remember the old joke men used to tell about being a lesbian trapped in a man's body? Welp, it sounds like our pals in the trans movement have taken this to a literal extreme. Men who think they're women pretending to be lesbians.

Surely this must tick off lesbians, yes?

Riley Gaines was good enough to call this chap out:

I gotta ask (specifically lesbians/LGB community), how do y'all feel about this male claiming to be a lesbian even when he presented as a male and had male genitalia? Genuine question



To me, this looks like a man mansplaining what it means to be a lesbian pic.twitter.com/EVmJmVvSTl — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 8, 2023

Because he IS mansplaining what it means to be a lesbian.

As a straight dude.

No amount of surgery, hormones, makeup, or hair color will turn a man into a woman.

This is insane. Homesexuals, both gays and lesbians fought so hard to be accepted based on who they were sexually attracted to. Now lesbians are told they must accept males otherwise they’re transphobic. It’s regressive. — Trixi Qui (@chicatrixy) August 8, 2023

All I see is this guy primping and doing his hair in front of the camera before shooting and it’s so cringe. — Plato Crater Actual ⏂ (@CraterActual) August 8, 2023

BUT IT WAS A JOKE.

See?!

That's because that is a man explaining what it means to be a lesbian. — 1A Believer 🇺🇸 (@1ABeliever) August 8, 2023

"a man mansplaining what it means to be a lesbian."

☝️ — Brad Barrier (@BarrierBrad) August 8, 2023

It is literally the patriarchy.

Note: One tweet somehow became every tweet in this piece. We have since corrected that. Thank you. sj

